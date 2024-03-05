Hurricanes to send three to NCAA indoor track and field championships

The University of Miami will have three representatives in Boston for the indoor track and field national championships. After a season of elite performances, sophomore Edgar Campre, sophomore Kennedy Sauder, and senior Russell Robinson will have a chance at glory at the highest level.

A Lisbon, Portugal native, Campre has been a standout all season for his versatility and ability in the heptathlon. More importantly, as the season has gone on, he has only continued to get better.

In Kansas earlier this season, he set the school record in the event with a score of 5,778. Only a couple weeks later, Campre beat his own record by 125 points against the ACC’s best, taking first and setting new personal bests in five of the seven events. Making his first NCAA Championship appearance with a score of 5903, Campre will come in as the No. 11 seed.

Liberty transfer Sauder also ended the season with his strongest showing. A height of 2.21 meters (m) at the ACC indoor championships moved him from second all-time to first all-time in the indoor high jump and gave him first in the event.

Sauder has been crushing it throughout the season, constantly topping the field in the high jump, and now he has a chance to prove himself at the highest level. This isn’t the first time for Sauder, as at Liberty last year in New Mexico, Sauder earned his way to the national championship, finishing in 15th and being named a second-team All-American. With the No. 10 seed this year, Sauder will have a chance to make a statement.

Robinson will represent Miami in the triple jump. He set the bar high for himself early this season. In the Corky’s Classic in January, Robinson broke his own school record in the triple jump, going from 16.36 to 16.59.

Though he hasn’t necessarily replicated that distance, Robinson has continued to top the charts with strong performances in the triple jump. He was in the ACC championship, where he took second place with a distance of 16.25m.

Robinson will head into the national championship listed as the No. 5 seed. It will be his second appearance after making it last year and earning All-American honors with a 16.30m and taking eighth place.

The national championships will take place between March 7 through 9. As for when you can watch these three, their events will take place on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday at 1 p.m. is the high jump for Sauder, and 3:30 p.m. will be when the triple jump with Robinson takes place. As for Campre, the heptathlon holds seven events between the two days. The lights will be bright, the stadiums will be packed and the eyes of Miami will be glued to see what these three will do.