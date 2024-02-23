Gallery: ‘Canes come up short versus Tar Heels

Members of the coaching staff show their disappointment in the final minutes of Miami's game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Miami Hurricanes came up short in their Feb. 10 game versus the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, losing 72-75. Here’s a look back at the action:
Students stand for the national anthem before Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior forward Norchad Omier drives to the basket in the second half of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024.
Fourth-year junior guard Nijel Pack brings the ball down court in the first half of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fans throw up the U during halftime of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024.
The student section “smoke” is illuminated in orange and green in the first half of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024.
Junior guard Wooga Poplar lays up the ball during the second half of Miami's game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024.
Sebastian the Ibis hypes up the crowd in the second half of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior guard Matthew Cleveland shoots a jump shot during the second half of Miami's game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024. Photo credit: Cecelia Runner
Fourth-year junior forward Norchad Omier goes up for a shot in the second half of Miami's game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Associate head coach Bill Courtney speaks to the team during a timeout in the second half of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Nijel Pack shoots a jump shot during the second half of Miami's game versus the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024.
A fan disagrees with a referee’s call in the final seconds of Miami’s 72-75 loss to the University of North Carolina in the Watsco Center on Feb. 10, 2024.