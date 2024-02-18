Miami football hires Chevis Jackson as cornerbacks coach

Miami welcomes in a familiar face as Mario Cristobal is expected to hire former Marshall co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson as UM’s new cornerbacks coach, according to Matt Zenitz.

The hiring of Jackson comes after former Hurricanes secondary coach Jahmile Addae left the Hurricanes to become the new Buffalo Bills defensive backs coach after serving the same role for Miami in 2022 and 2023.

Jackson has a close connection to Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry. Guidry was the defensive coordinator for Marshall in 2022, and that defense was considered one of the best in the nation, mainly the secondary.

Led by Guidry and Jackson, the Marshall secondary finished with 17 interceptions and third in pass efficiency defense. They also had the No. 1 third-down defense in the country and finished fifth in yards per play.

Before his coaching career, Jackson played a successful college football career as an LSU cornerback from 2004-2007. Named all-SEC in 2007, Jackson held a significant role for the national champion Tigers.

Jackson has a strong coaching track record and adds something to the recruiting field. Before his time at Marshall, Jackson was named the 2017 MAC recruiter of the year and spent three seasons at Kansas, three at Ball State, one at LSU, and two at South Alabama.

Jackson’s hiring marks the second offseason hire for the Miami staff. USF associate head coach and running backs coach Matt Merritt is headed downstate to Coral Gables after spending a season on coach Alex Golesh’s staff in Tampa.

Gearing up for his third season at Miami, only co-defensive line coach Joe Salave’a and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal remain from Mario Cristobal’s original Miami staff.

It would be a surprise if Miami makes another move on the coaching staff. The only two moves they have made seem to pass the eye test as the Hurricanes head into spring ball in the next few weeks.