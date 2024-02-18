Day-Wilson, Roberts not enough as Hurricanes fall to rival Seminoles

It seemed as if the Florida State (FSU) Seminoles were just one step ahead.

“When they haven’t played well, they have not shared the ball like that,” said Miami (UM) Hurricanes head coach Katie Meier following the 74-68 loss to the Seminoles. “They were willing to share it tonight because this game meant a lot to them.”

The final score was reminiscent of the first matchup between the rivals, where the ‘Canes (16-9, 6-8 ACC) fell 75-68 in Tallahassee. However, the contextual difference between these two games is considerable.

For one, Miami didn’t lead going into the fourth quarter; in fact, UM didn’t lead past the 2:48 mark of the second quarter. After a strong first frame where the ‘Canes went on a 7-0 run, out-rebounded FSU 25-8 and led 16-12, the Seminoles (19-8, 10-5 ACC) fought back quickly.

After a pair of free throws from junior forward Makayla Timpson to put her team up 31-30 with 2:48 in the second, Florida State never looked back.

This was despite outstanding performances from transfer guard Shayeann Day-Wilson and junior forward Jasmyne Roberts.

The pair combined for 36 points, with Day-Wilson and Roberts scoring 21 and 15, respectively. Day-Wilson had her first 20-point outing as a ‘Cane, building on a now 11-game streak of double-digit scoring. Roberts added 13 rebounds to her statline, registering her first career double-double.

“At a certain point we were calling [Jasmyne], [Shayeann], [Jasmyne], [Shayeann],” said Meier.

Rebounds came in bunches for the ‘Canes, as they grabbed 51 on the night. This was a season-high for the ‘Canes on a night where Miami took the rare loss when out-rebounding its opponent, falling to 11-2. For all the effort, just six points came out of 21 offensive rebounds.

Missed opportunities, combined with turnovers and mounting frustration, are hardly a recipe for success.

“You can’t have those empty possessions that are turnovers,” Meier said.

Even so, Miami kept the game within striking distance. After FSU’s O’Mariah Gordon extended the lead, 72-61, with two and a half minutes remaining, the ‘Canes responded, bringing the score to 72-66 with a tick under 40 seconds to play. It was about as close as UM would get.

Miami converted on its next possession, but not after burning half the clock. Then, a failure to foul quickly resulted in Seminole Ta’Niya Latson at the foul line with 1.9 seconds to go.

Latson was virtually unstoppable, dropping a game-high 29 points on an efficient 13-of-22 from the field.

“We played hard … and generated some opportunities in special situations to make it a game. That’s what Miami does and if there’s a second on the clock I’m still thinking we’re winning the game,” Meier said. “I really … need my team to pick up on that spirit and that confidence.”

A key storyline circulating not just in this game but throughout Miami’s season is the loss of transfer guard Lemyah Hylton. The sophomore underwent season-ending surgery for a lower-extremity injury she suffered against Clemson on Feb. 8.

Earlier this season, against FSU, Hylton scored 15 points off the bench.

“She was a spark off the bench,” Roberts said. “We really could’ve used her tonight and we miss her a lot being on the floor…her energy, her personality, her charisma.”

Miami is on a two-game skid and looks to rebound on the road against Virginia on Thursday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.