Grammy Awards 2024: Best and worst outfits

The annual Grammy Awards have no official dress code, but for an event uniting the world’s best musicians and artists with top stylists, celebrities don’t usually look like they were dressed by a kindergartner.

This year, however, was different. Many of the artists who attended this year’s Grammys looked like they were humiliated by their stylists, but the night had some redeeming outfits.

Read more about the worst and best looks at the 66th Grammy Awards.

And the Grammy Award for worst outfit goes to…

Embed from Getty Images

Ed Sheeran attended the Grammy Awards, but his clothes were invisible. Not literally, but his camouflage Stella McCartney suit from the Fall 2019 collection was not made for him. He looked like he had just finished reenacting a live battle from Minecraft.

“They did him so dirty,” said Caroline Muller, a junior legal studies and management major. “I mean, why does he look like he’s about to enter a battlefield?”

Others kept up the running joke that the camouflage, combined with his recent lack of media attention, meant he was nowhere to be found at the Grammys.

“Where is he? I can’t see him anywhere,” said Bella Haham, a senior biochemistry major.

Either Sheeran’s stylist held him captive and his appearance was a cry for help, or he used the outfit to get his music streams up and get people talking about him again.

Ooh la la, she’s ready for the Met Gala

Embed from Getty Images

Miley Cyrus came in like a wrecking ball with five different looks throughout the night, showing how much of a superhuman she is for pulling off so many outfit changes.

Cyrus started the night in a custom John Galliano for Maison Margiela couture dress held together with metal safety pins and interwoven strands of beads channeling her inner Greek goddess.

Her next couple of looks included a high-neck halter-top jumpsuit covered in black sequins to collect her win for Best Pop Solo Performance, a vintage Bob Mackie minidress from 2002, and a pair of strappy heels which she performed her Grammy-winning self-love anthem “Flowers.”

Embed from Getty Images

Later, Cyrus donned a sheer black lace catsuit with a strapless sweetheart neckline and a beaded fringe belt backstage.

She ended the evening by accepting the award for Record of the Year for “Flowers” in a chocolate brown one-shoulder Gucci gown with a thigh-high slit and pointed slingback heels in a matching hue.

“I feel like this past year has been leading up to all these looks. She has taken so much initiative to build up her confidence over the past year, and she has transformed into someone so incredible. Old Miley is back and more glamorous than ever,” said Lily Edri, a junior political science major.

It seems like some celebrities had their stylists on their side, but others missed out on that luxury. Regardless of how certain celebrities looked, though, their outfits got people talking about them. After all, there is no such thing as bad publicity.

Cover photo credit: ltenney1225 via Flickr.