“Argylle” Movie: Take a pass on this pattern

The beginning of each year is generally a graveyard for high quality movies, but 2024 has seen quite a few exemptions from this standard.

Such exemptions include Jason Statham tearing apart phone scammers in the explosively-entertaining action thriller “The Beekeeper,” along with the heart-wrenching, graphic survival film “Society of the Snow.”

The abysmal spy thriller that was “Argylle,” however, is not an exception to the rule.

This project had over $200 million poured into it and was directed by Matthew Vaughn, the man who brought us “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”

The cast list — which featured names like Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, John Cena and Bryce Dallas Howard — was stellar too, and they did the best with the little they had. Even with the addition of a slightly weak storyline, I’d at least expect an enjoyable, entertaining flick.

Unfortunately, for those that were holding through for a Sunday evening “dumb fun” movie, not even those standards could be fulfilled.

The main issue with “Argylle” lies with its inclusion of twists around every corner. If done right, this method can be engaging as if on a thrilling, never-ending car chase. In this case though, I felt more carsick after my time with it.

With the weak, sleep-inducing story, you’d expect the $200 million dollars to be rationed into the action. But alas, this expectation was too high of a standard to set as well.

The best way to describe the action from my view was bland. Many could claim that the PG-13 rating holds back from any truly effective action, but a viewing of any “Mission Impossible” reel quickly disproves this theory.

At the end of the day, I’m firmly convinced this box office disaster was nothing more than a money laundering scheme. It is apparent that none of the budget went into any real quality filmmaking. For now, let’s stick to socks and sweater patterns.

Rating: 3/10