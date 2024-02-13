Women make history at the 2024 Grammy Awards

The 2024 Grammy Awards was full of drama and surprises, history was made at the annual awards ceremony. Women dominated the event, sweeping the Big Four awards for the seventh time in the Grammys’ 66-year history.

Most of the live performers were female artists, and for the first time, every televised award was won by a woman or group of women.

Even Grammy host Trevor Noah acknowledged the historic night during his monologue.

“There’s a band that has already won today called boygenius — it’s three women. That’s how good a year it is for women,” Noah said.

Read more about some of the female artists that made history at the 66th Grammy Awards:

Embed from Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, once again surprised everyone with her achievements. The Recording Academy awarded her with Album Of The Year for “Midnights,” her 10th studio album released in late 2022.

This win makes her the only artist to have won this category four times. Her previous albums “1989,” “Fearless” and “Folklore” also won this award, positioning her amongst the best female artists in history.

Embed from Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

A lot of people were surprised to hear that Miley Cyrus had never won a Grammy before. With her hit “Flowers,” Miley took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

In her acceptance speech, she mentioned that her award was not going to change anything because her life was beautiful before it.

Embed from Getty Images

Karol G

Colombian artist Karol G became the first-ever woman to ever win Best Música Urbana Album for her song “Mañana será bonito.” A traditionally male-dominated category, Karol G broke this pattern and shattered the perception that reggaeton is an exclusively male genre.

Her humbling speech touched the audience, leaving them with a good impression of her and her music.

Embed from Getty Images

Paramore

Paramore became the first band fronted by a woman to win Best Rock Album with their 2023 studio album “This is Why.” They took home two more awards, bringing their total win count to three Grammys. Even though Paramore isn’t an all-female band like boygenius, they still showed that women can lead a rock band to success.

Women made history at the 66th Grammy Awards, and they have one message for the Recording Academy: don’t underestimate women. They are capable of so much and are finally being acknowledged for it.