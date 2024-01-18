Washington transfer safety Mishael Powell commits to Miami

Washington defensive back Mishael Powell has committed to the Miami Hurricanes. The defensive back spent five years at Washington and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Powell, who started 15 games for the national runner-ups this past season, picked the Hurricanes over Florida.

The 6-1, 210-pound defender is a versatile defensive back who can play any position in the secondary. Powell racked up 92 tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions in his past three seasons with the Huskies.

The Washington native will look to compete for a starting job at the safety position following the departures of Kamren Kinchens and James Williams. Look for freshman Zaquan Patterson to be in that conversation as well. The ‘Canes have been working on adding some depth in their secondary through the transfer portal, and Powell is a great get for the team in need of help on the backend.