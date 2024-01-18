Gallery: Canes Football Falls to Rutgers in Pinstripe Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 24-31 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023. Here’s a look back at the game:
A 'Canes player stretches during warmups ahead of Miami's Pinstripe Bowl matchup versus Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.
Rutgers helmets are lined up on the field during warmups ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Fourth-year junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo raises his helmet ahead of Miami’s Pinstripe Bowl matchup versus Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.
The Hurricanes take the field ahead of their Pinstripe Bowl matchup versus Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.
Freshman wide receiver Ray Ray Joseph is tackled during a kick-return in the first quarter of Miami’s Pinstripe Bowl matchup versus Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.
Sophomore linebacker Wesley Bissainthe tackles Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai for loss in the first half of Miami's Pinstripe Bowl game against Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.
Sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown scans downfield in the second quarter of Miami’s Pinstripe Bowl Matchup versus Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.
Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai runs for the endzone to get Rutgers's second touchdown in their Pinstripe Bowl Matchup against Miami at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.
Sebastian the Ibis poses in the third quarter of Miami’s Pinstripe Bowl Matchup versus Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior wide receiver Jacolby George evades defenders in the third quarter of Miami’s Pinstripe Bowl Matchup versus Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo celebrates with teammates after a touchdown in the third quarter of Miami's Pinstripe Bowl Matchup against Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
'Canes fans stand and hold up the U during Miami's Pinstripe Bowl game against Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.
A pass intended for redshirt Freshman Isaiah Horton falls incomplete in the fourth quarter of Miami’s Pinstripe Bowl Matchup versus Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Defensive line coach Jason Taylor and head coach Mario Cristobal shout instructions to the defense in the fourth quarter of Miami’s Pinstripe Bowl Matchup versus Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.
Rutgers players and mascot celebrate after their Pinstripe Bowl win against Miami at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.
A Rutgers player lights a cigar after beating Miami 31-24 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.
Fourth-year junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and redshirt freshman Myles Mooyoung leave the field following Miami's 24-31 Pinstripe Bowl loss to Rutgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.