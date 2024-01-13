‘Canes get their quarterback for 2024 in transfer Cameron Ward

In one of the biggest moves of the Mario Cristobal era, the Miami Hurricanes received the commitment from one of the top transfer portal quarterbacks on the market, Washington State transfer Cameron Ward. This commitment comes after Ward’s official visit to Miami on Tuesday.

After putting up a magnificent junior season, racking up 3,735 passing yards, 33 total touchdowns and a 66% completion rate, Ward decided to hit the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound dual-threat quarterback quickly grabbed the attention of some of the top programs in the country as the No. 2 overall transfer and top quarterback, according to On3 Sports.

With elite quickness and exceptional arm talent, the Texas native is the ideal modern college quarterback and could be a perfect fit at Miami.

While the only future options on the current roster being Emory Williams and Jacurri Brown for Miami, word quickly spread of the Hurricanes’ interest in getting a top talent at the position. With its back against the wall and in need of making a splash, Miami went ahead and added a big-time game changer.

Ward has the potential to take the offense to a completely new level. First-year offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson showed flashes of what could be an explosive unit, but inconsistency at the quarterback position held the Hurricanes back. Ward’s skills will bring in a new style that will utilize his running ability, an aspect the ‘Canes have lacked at quarterback since D’Eriq King.

The Hurricanes welcome back plenty of young and emerging talent and currently hold the No. 6 overall recruiting class for 2024, according to 247Sports.

A discouraging 7-5 finish after a 4-0 start calls for action. Getting a player of Ward’s caliber is the type of acquisition that changes the entire outlook for a college football program.