Miami looks to rebound against Louisville before tough stretch

The Miami Hurricanes were close to being undefeated in ACC play until a last comeback failed to manifest against Wake Forest last Saturday. For now, Miami sits at 2-1 in the ACC with a record of 11-3 overall. The ‘Canes have a chance to make that 3-1 in the ACC with a win over the Louisville Cardinals.

Miami intends to keep its undefeated home record intact. UM is 9-0 in front of their home fans this season. This will be the only time that the Cardinals and the ‘Canes clash this season.

Louisville is not having the season that it hoped for. With a record of just 5-9 and 0-3 in ACC play, the Cardinals are the underdogs in Coral Gables tonight. Lousiville has lost four of their last five including a loss to Miami star Norchad Omier’s former team Arkansas State.

The Cardinals are led by sophomore guard Skyy Clark, averaging 14.9 points per game as the leading scorer on the team. Louisville has a trio of guards who all average double digits and play over 30 minutes a night. Along with Clark, sophomores Mike James and Tre White run the floor for the Cardinals.

The bigger problem for the Cardinals is their trouble stopping the opponent from scoring. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Miami has the highest-scoring offense in the ACC.

Miami averages over 85 points per game while being the best team in the ACC in terms of shooting percentage and three-point shooting percentage. Miami should be back to full health after not having junior guard Wooga Poplar available for the Clemson and Wake Forest games. Poplar will only help the ‘Canes already elite shooting ability.

The recent emergence of Kyshawn George will be huge for the depth scoring of Miami. George exploded for a career-high 21 points against Wake Forest. That’s Geroge’s fifth time in his last seven games where he’s scored in double digits.

This game is a great opportunity for Miami to fine-tune its game before playing three tough games over a week against Virginia Tech, rival Florida State and Syracuse.

Tip-off for this matchup is set for 7 p.m. and will be aired on ACC Network.