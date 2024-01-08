Miami lands QB transfer Reese Poffenbarger from Albany

After months of speculation, the Miami Hurricanes finally landed their first transfer quarterback in Albany’s Reese Poffenbarger.

With Miami’s starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke headed to Wisconsin after three years with the Hurricanes, a change at quarterback was needed. With the youth at the position on the roster, Mario Cristobal and the ‘Canes turned to the transfer portal.

Over the course of two years at Albany, Poffenbarger put up a staggering 6,613 yards and 60 touchdowns while rushing for eight more touchdowns for the Great Danes. Poffenbarger led the FCS in passing yards with 3,603 and passing touchdowns with 36 while leading the Great Danes to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs this past season, where they would fall to the eventual champions, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

After starting his career with Old Dominion, Poffenbarger transferred to Albany for two highly successful seasons before now heading to South Florida, where he’ll have two more years of eligibility.

In competition with Poffenbarger are the three scholarship quarterbacks on Miami’s roster.

The ‘Canes have Emory Williams, who showed promise in his two games this past year but remains out with an arm injury suffered against Florida State. Jaccuri Brown, who started for the ‘Canes in the Pinstripe Bowl, will be a junior next season. Both of those young quarterbacks have flashed the potential that they have.

Miami also has a quarterback signee, Judd Anderson, coming onto campus in the spring to battle with the quarterback group that now includes Poffenbarger.

This competition will continue through the spring and summer. Miami may not even be done adding through the transfer portal, but they have a winner who can fill up the stat sheet in Poffenbarger.