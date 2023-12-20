Miami flips top defensive lineman back home

He’s back.

Armondo Blount, a composite five-star prospect and the 40th overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports, has flipped his commitment from Florida State to head coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday evening.

Blount was originally committed to the ‘Canes before flipping his commitment to the Seminoles. Blount also reclassified to the class of 2024 after being in the class of 2025.

Hailing from Miami Central (Fla.) High School, Blount totaled 30 tackles for loss and 16 sacks last year at Dillard (Fla.) and helped lead the Panthers to a second-round appearance in Florida’s 3M playoffs.

Blount played varsity football as an eighth grader. The Miami native earned MaxPreps Freshman and Sophomore All-American honors. Blount is known for his speed and plethora of pass-rushing moves. While Blount may need to add some weight, he has the potential to be an impact player as a freshman for the ‘Canes.

Blount joins another five-star defensive lineman in Justin Scott, who recently flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Miami. Two of the top four defensive linemen in the class of 2024 are now committed to the ‘Canes.

Those two join an elite group of defensive linemen that includes the likes of four-star prospects Marquise Lightfoot, Artavius Jones and Booker Pickett Jr. This group of commits is among the best in the nation. With Rueben Bain, Jr., the ‘Canes have the makings of one of the best defensive lines in the country.

Blount is the cherry on top of the best recruiting class in recent UM history. Cristobal may not be done either, as the ‘Canes are working to flip a few more high-profile recruits ahead of the early signing period, which begins on Dec. 20.