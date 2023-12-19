Miami lands its new center in Indiana’s Zach Carpenter

As Matt Lee did before him, Zach Carpenter commits to the Miami Hurricanes to fill the void at center.

Carpenter comes from the University of Indiana, where he played four seasons for the Hoosiers. The Cincinnati, Ohio native picked Miami over offers from North Carolina and Maryland. The redshirt junior will have one year of eligibility remaining. Head coach Mario Cristobal had contact with Carpenter very early on and was in constant contact with him throughout the transfer process.

Last season, Carpenter earned a 71.8 pass-blocking grade and a 61.0 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). Carpenter also allowed eight pressures and three sacks as a fifth-year redshirt junior in the Big Ten.

At 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, Carpenter is considered a high three-star transfer by 247Sports. Carpenter is the third transfer this cycle. Cristobal and the ‘Canes have also added N.C. State defensive lineman C.J. Clark and Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley in the past week.

With Miami left tackle Jalen Rivers announcing that he will return for another year, there are fewer question marks with the ‘Canes offensive line. Miami will have the right side of the offensive line back in guard Anez Cooper and tackle Francis Mauigoa. Now, with Carpenter in the fold, only the left guard spot remains void. Expect freshman Matthew McCoy to get an extended look in that spot during the bowl game.