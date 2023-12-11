Gallery: USWNT vs China PR

The U.S. Women’s National Team bested China Pr 3-0 in their Dec. 2 friendly match at DRV PNK Stadium. Here’s a look back at the action:
A fan holds up a sign in support of US forward Trinity Rodman ahead of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.
Players and mascots stand for the national anthem ahead of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.
A father and son show their support for China ahead of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.
Midfielder Lindsey Horan fights for possession in the first half of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.
Defender Wang Siqian in the first half of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Midfielder Lindsey Horan is fouled in the first half of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.
Defender Abby Dahlkemper dribbles downfield in the first half of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.
Fans cheer in the first half of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Defenders Wang Siqian and Don Jiaxing discuss strategy in the first half of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Defender Abby Dahlkemper passes in the first half of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Forward Rose LaVelle dribbles towards goal in the first half of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.
Forward Trinity Rodman goes for a header in the second half of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.
Forward Midge Purce evades defenders in the second half of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fans watch the second half action of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Midfielder Yan Jinjin races towards the ball in the second half of the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.
Fans show their support after the USWNT match versus China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.
Forward Midge Purce lifts midfielder Jenna Nighswonger in celebration of her first appearance after the USWNT’s 3-0 win over China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon