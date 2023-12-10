Miami standout receiver Colbie Young enters transfer portal

The Miami Hurricanes received some unexpected news Saturday afternoon as wide receiver Colbie Young announced he is entering his name into the transfer portal. Young was originally a JUCO transfer from Lackawanna College and played two seasons for the Hurricanes. Young will have one year of eligibility remaining in his college football career.

During his time in Miami, Young collected 79 catches for 930 yards and ten touchdowns in 22 games. This past season, he was the team’s third-leading receiver behind Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George. Young was the team’s primary jump-ball receiver, often using his 6’5″, 215-pound frame to beat defenders.

The New York native saw his receptions go to George and Restrepo more and more as the season ran its course. The ‘Canes also have a trio of highly regarded receivers in the 2024 recruiting class, such as JoJo Trader, Chance Robinson, and Ny Carr, who will look to get reps as freshmen.

Young will not play in the Pinstripe Bowl versus Rutgers, and the ‘Canes will involve Brashard Smith and Ray Ray Joseph more as receivers for the season’s final game. The decisions on whether or not George and Restrepo will go to the NFL are still up in the air.

Young’s contributions will be missed by the Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and the rest of the offense. However, Miami still has the depth to absorb the loss of Young. While his play style is not easily matched, his spot on the team was slipping, and he’ll have more opportunities to play elsewhere.