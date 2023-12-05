Miami WBB Stays Undefeated With Win Over NJIT

Another game, another win for Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball.

The Hurricanes moved to 7-0 on the season with an 87 to 43 victory over the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Highlanders Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center. This win keeps Miami in second place in the ACC.

Miami put forth a team effort, with six players scoring double figures. Jaida Patrick and Jasmyne Roberts led the team with 12 points each. Roberts also led the team with seven rebounds. The Hurricanes also moved the ball well against the Highlanders. Duke transfer Sheyeann Day-Wilson led the team with eight assists, accounting for almost half of Miami’s 19 total assists.

Both teams started strong in a fast-paced first quarter that saw the ‘Canes lead 25-12. Miami’s sharp shooting was a catalyst for much of their first-half success. It was directed by Patrick’s 5-8 shooting from the field. Patrick led the Hurricanes with 12 points in the first half. Kyla Oldacre ran into some foul trouble early, and Lazaria Spearman and Latasha Lattimore filled in admirably. Their combined contribution gave a 26-point lead for the ‘Canes at the half, as they were up on NJIT 48-22 at the end.

Miami lost in the third quarter as NJIT outscored them by one. Miami head coach Katie Meier became more aggressive in the fourth quarter. Miami was able to stifle the NJIT offense in the fourth quarter, only allowing four points to the visiting Highlanders.

“We were getting beat and we were playing sloppy. We needed to play Miami basketball for 40 minutes regardless of the score and we weren’t. So we needed to wake them up.”

And wake up they did. The Hurricanes went on to outscore NJIT 23-4 in the final frame as Miami kept their undefeated season alive.

Alejand Zuniga was the leading scorer for the Highlanders with 15 points. The veteran guard also tied for the team lead in rebounds with four. Trini Williams was the leader in facilitating the ball for the NJIT offense with five assists. This loss drops the Highlanders to 5-4 on the season.

Miami looks to keep its undefeated record alive as it hosts the DePaul Blue Demons next Friday at the Watsco Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will air on the ACC network.