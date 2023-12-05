Ken Masuhr hired as newest Miami soccer head coach

University of Miami Athletics has announced that Ken Mashur has been hired as the new head coach of the Hurricanes women’s soccer team, per a release from Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.

“We are excited to welcome Ken to the University of Miami family,” Radakovich said. “Ken is a relentless recruiter and tactician who has a clear vision for how to build all aspects of a successful soccer program.”

Masuhr spent the previous six seasons as an associate head coach at Vanderbilt, helping lead the Commodores to yearly success under head coach Darren Ambrose. He helped the Commodores to five NCAA Tournament appearances, a Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular season title in 2018, an SEC East title in 2019, and the conference tournament title in 2020.

“I am honored to begin this next chapter of my coaching journey at the University of Miami,” Masuhr said. “The opportunity to contribute to the storied legacy of the Hurricanes is both thrilling and inspiring. I look forward to working with the exceptional athletes and dedicated staff that make up this esteemed program.

Masuhr is known for his prowess at strengthening his teams’ defenses and reinforcing the back side of the field. His expertise helped Vanderbilt to have their first-ever player drafted to the National Women’s Soccer League – Myra Konte – who was selected 30th overall by the North Carolina Courage in 2021.

His defensive expertise culminated in a mere four goals allowed by the Commodores all season in 2020, a significant factor in their eventual victory in the SEC Tournament.

“I would like to thank Dan Radakovich and the search committee for making this process feel so seamless, and I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to Vanderbilt University, Darren Ambrose, and Candice Lee for the incredible journey we shared. The memories and growth achieved during my time at Vanderbilt will forever be cherished. Leaving is bittersweet, but my family and I are excited about the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead at the University of Miami,” Masuhr said.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me and am eager to bring my passion for coaching to the Hurricanes. Go Canes!”

The next season of Hurricanes soccer will begin in August of 2024.