Miami women’s basketball coming off historic season, expectations remain high

Head coach Katie Meier and the Miami Hurricanes shredded brackets last year after advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The Canes check in at No. 25 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll and are projected to finish at No. 6 in the ACC Conference.

With the departure of points leader Haley Cavinder (12.2), rebound leader Destiny Harden (5.9) and blocks leader Lola Pendande (0.7), Meier and her staff dug into the transfer portal to revamp this UM roster.

Coming from within the ACC is junior Duke transfer Shayeann Day-Wilson who broke out as a freshman for the Blue Devils and proved to be a top guard in the conference throughout her two years with the franchise. Day-Wilson earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors following the 2021-22 season and was tabbed as the ACC Freshman of the Year by the conference’s head coaches.

Meier was also able to grab graduate transfer in Jaida Patrick, who arrived in Miami from Columbia. Patrick averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists during her senior season with the Lions, with her contributions earning her All-Ivy League Second Team honors.

To extend upon Meier’s loaded backcourt this season is junior transfer Ally Stedman out of Pepperdine. As a sophomore with the Waves, Stedman averaged a whopping 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest but missed 11 games due to injury.