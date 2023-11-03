Miami honors seniors, drops final game against Wake Forest

Editor’s Note: This article’s original publishing date was on Oct. 28.

On a brisk Thursday evening in Coral Gables, the Miami Hurricanes soccer team wrapped up their 2023 season in a 2-0 loss versus Wake Forest. It was a campaign that saw a team struggling to find consistency.

Despite defeat on the field, off the pitch, the night was celebratory, commemorating Senior Day with three ‘Canes spotlighted. Defender Delaney Brown, midfielder Julia Edwards and forward Katerina Molina were each honored appropriately for their time as Hurricanes. Combined, they competed in 167 matches.

Brown, in particular, has been an integral part of Miami’s core, missing just one game over the last four seasons and starting in the majority.

During their tenure, Miami racked up various big-time wins. Most notably, they were victorious at Boston College for the first time in program history, broke a decade-long stretch of losses to Florida, beat a ranked Virginia Tech club and won against eventual NCAA College Cup semifinalist Alabama.

Miami entered its final game without a win since late September against Louisville. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons had been on a tear, dropping just two games the whole year, and hadn’t lost since October 8.

Hurricanes goalkeeper Skylah Klein grabbed many early saves, as the opponents traded shots on goal throughout the beginning of the match. The ‘Canes continued their defensive stand, and the clubs went into the half scoreless. However, the final 45 minutes of play were a different story.

Wake Forest capitalized in both the 60’ and 76’ off goals from junior defender Laurel Ansbrow and midfielder Emily Morris. Morris had her footprints all over the second half with her own score and the corner kick that led to the initial goal.