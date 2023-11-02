Hurricanes soccer parting ways with head coach Sarah Barnes

University of Miami Vice President and Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich has announced that soccer head coach Sarah Barnes will not be returning to the program, per an official release.

“After evaluating our soccer program we have decided that it is in our best interests to make a change in leadership,” Radakovich said. “We thank Sarah for her dedication to UM over the past six seasons and wish her well moving forward. Our search for a new head soccer coach will begin immediately.”

The Hurricanes finished the 2023 season with a 3-10-4 record, concluding with a 2-0 loss to Wake Forest on October 26.

Over the six seasons Barnes spent at Miami, she earned a combined record of 24-59-13 as the head coach. Her tenure included signature wins for Hurricanes soccer, including a 2022 win over then-No. 24 Virginia Tech, a thrilling upset of No. 15 Clemson in 2019, and a victory over rival soccer powerhouse Florida State in her first year manning the program.

Before her arrival to Miami, Barnes spent six seasons as the head coach at George Washington University, where she led the Colonials (now known as the Revolutionaries) to a 60-41-14 record. The team made its first A10 Championship appearance since 2002 during her second year. Barnes also won A10 Coach of the Year honors for the 2015 season.

Prior to joining GW, Barnes spent four years as an assistant for the University of Texas. During her time there, the Longhorns posted a 47-30-12 record, where she helped them reach the NCAA Championship and notch three seasons of 12 or more wins.

The Miami Hurricane will continue to follow this story for further announcements or comments from the team.