REVIEW: The 1975 are “Still… at their Very Best”

My heart started racing as the curtains parted to reveal a stage set up like none I had ever seen before. A stairwell, living room and couches adorned with dim yellow lamps decorated the Kaseya Center stage. Once the beginning notes of “The 1975” started to play, I knew it would be an unforgettable night.

On Oct. 17, English pop-rock band The 1975 performed at Miami’s Kaseya Center to complete the 12th show of their North America tour “The 1975: Still…At Their Very Best.” Thousands of fans gathered to witness the almost two-hour set, and energy remained high the entire time.

The band, which consists of lead singer Matty Healy, guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross Macdonald and drummer George Daniel, unite to create a symphony of music beloved by people all around the world. Their recent 2022 album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” received widespread praise and reached number seven on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Before attending the concert, I heard rumors and saw videos suggesting that Healy’s performance style was messy. With a flask in one hand and a cigarette in the other, he sways and clumsily trips around while delivering his songs.

Though this is true, his vocals are never compromised. Rather, I left impressed by how great he sounded live. On the stage, Healy’s vocals are given full range to deliver.

The 1975 has mastered the art of entertainment. Theatrics are non-negotiable when you attend one of their concerts. Although some fans complain that Healy doing 20 push ups, jumping into a T.V. or inspecting a naked wax figure of himself for 10 minutes takes away from the music, I disagree.

The music and Healy’s eccentric personality mesh to keep you on your toes the entire time. For The 1975, it’s not just a concert, but a production.

Those two hours consisted of hits from their most recent album such as “About You” and “I’m in Love With You,” as well as older icons such as “Robbers” and “Love it if We Made It.”

The excitement palpable from the audience every time a crowd favorite came on was a blessing to both witness and experience. I remember the bright, white lights emanating from the stage, then transitioning to a rainbow display of led lights to queue in “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” and an eruption of dancing from everyone around me.

But it wouldn’t be a The 1975 concert without a taste of Healy’s controversial takes. Over the years, the performer has built a persona of someone who speaks their mind, even if it gets him occasionally in trouble. The bit is worked into every one of their concerts in different forms.

For the Miami show, Healy stopped music to begin a few minutes of social commentary, complemented by projections of subway surfers and cup stacking videos to get the crowd’s attention. At one point, he addressed booing fans by cursing them out.

Despite the drama, the music, stage production and energy were great. The 1975 fans really know how to have a good time — screaming the lyrics, unashamedly dancing and obediently jumping when Healy demands them to jump.

I for one can say, there was an ear-to-ear smile plastered on my face the whole night.