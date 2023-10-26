Gallery: Inter Miami and Charlotte draw 2-2

In their final home match of the season on Oct. 18, Inter Miami CF drew 2-2 with Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium. Here’s a look back at the action:
Fans pose ahead of Inter Miami’s match versus Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Owners Jorge Mas and David Beckham look on ahead of Inter Miami’s match versus Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Miami midfielder Facundo Farías holds his son during the national anthem ahead of Inter Miami’s match versus Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Miami midfielder Nicolás Stefanelli makes a challenge for the ball in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Miami defender Tomás Avilés clears the ball in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami defender Tomás Avilés goes up for a header in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Miami midfielder Nicolás Stefanelli celebrates his goal with teammates in the sixth minute of the first half’s stoppage time of Inter Miami’s match versus Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami forward Robbie Robinson stops the ball in the second half of Inter Miami’s match versus Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Miami forward Robbie Robinson scores the equalizing goal in the second half of Inter Miami’s match versus Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Miami defender Jordi Alba fights for possession in the second half of Inter Miami’s match versus Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Miami midfielder Diego Gomez reacts to missing a shot in the second half of Inter Miami’s match versus Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Players catch their breath after Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Inter Miami CF players thank the supporters after drawing 2-2 with Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Miami midfielder Jean Mota plays with his sons on the field after Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Miami forward Lionel Messi signs an autograph after Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Supporters look on after Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.
Miami midfielder Gregory takes a selfie with supporters after Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 18, 2023.