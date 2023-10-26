From dying to crying: Watch these 10 hilarious horror movies

Horror films can instill terror through vicious demons, serial killers and even zombie chickens. Sometimes the worst horror is the best horror. Check out these horror films that will make you ask “What’s worse — these movies or my sense of humor?”

The VelociPastor (2017)

After Roman-Catholic priest Doug Jones witnesses his parents’ mysterious death, he travels to China on a spiritual journey, where he discovers an ancient claw that grants him the ability to transform into a dinosaur.

Doug delivers divine intervention with raptor claws to search for his parents’ killer and become the “Dragon Warrior.” With poor acting and Party City props, “The VelociPastor” tells an entertaining story in prehistoric fashion.

Redneck Zombies (1987)

Rednecks in the woods discover a barrel of radioactive waste and add it to their still. After drinking the liquor, they become redneck zombies and infect anyone that gets in their way. Seven city folk must outmaneuver the brain-eating beasts or risk becoming supper.

Each actor uses a stereotypical redneck accent to draw the audience’s attention. The one-dimensional characters’ greatest performances come at the hand of impressive gore, an aspect which makes the film worthwhile.

Jack Frost (1997)

On a snowy night, serial killer Jack Frost is on his way to be executed. Suddenly, he crashes into a genetic research truck which spills chemicals on him. The chemicals cause Jack to melt and fuse with the outside snow, turning him into a snowman.

Now, Jack aims to continue his kill streak as a snowman with the sheriff on his tail. Terrible graphics and an absurd concept leave you wanting less and more.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Mike Tobassco and Debbie Stone witness a glowing object hurtling towards Earth. Mike and Debbie travel to the crash site and discover a circus-tent-shaped spaceship filled with humans encased in cocoons and bizarre alien clowns called Klowns.

Witnessing Klowns capture townsfolk, the couple warns others of the upcoming invasion, hoping it’s not too late. Horrifying clowns become comedic relief as the grotesque costumes remind viewers of childhood nightmares.

Mega Shark vs. Giant Octopus (2009)

A megalodon and giant octopus are freed from an iceberg and wreak havoc. As the megalodon bites a plane in midair and the giant octopus sinks an oil drill, marine experts and military officials question humanity’s future.

Will humans rule land and sea or will prehistoric creatures send them into the past? The film continues to usurp its outrageous plot as its iMovie graphics send you into a fever dream.

ThanksKilling (2007)

Settler-era folktale foretold the return of Turkie, a demon Turkey. Enraged by pilgrims’ actions against his Native American creator, Turkie seeks to slaughter all Caucasians.

Five Caucasian college students are stranded in the woods and must battle Turkie to end his bloodshed. The humorous dialogue and bland delivery makes “ThanksKilling” as horrific as its history, but also pretty funny.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes (1978)

It’s not blood — it’s tomato juice. Tomatoes have mysteriously become sentient and are attacking their killers. Though the president’s press secretary claims the tomatoes are not a true threat, millions of Americans are being consumed by the tomatoes.

A team consisting of a disguise expert, a scuba diver and an Olympic swimmer are sent to exterminate the tomatoes and bring humanity a brighter tomorrow. As the literal giant tomatoes roll on screen, shivers will crawl down your spine when you realize there’s still an hour left of this hilariously chaotic movie.

Zombeavers (2014)

College students spend their dream vacation at a lakeside cabin only for it to turn into the ultimate nightmare. Beavers near the cabin transform into Zombeavers and are eliminating any threats to their dam.

With no signal, the students must fight for their survival as the Zombeavers pick them off one by one. “Zombeavers” only scares PETA as the basic characters argue over beaver ethics and what’s the best flavor of White Claw.

Killer Sofa (2019)

A customer’s loved ones begin to die under strange circumstances after purchasing a new sofa. Working with an exorcist, detectives learn that the sofa is possessed by her obsessive ex-boyfriend, Frederico.

Seeking his past lover, the sofa starts its rampage, consuming anyone that gets in the way. The walking recliner slowly terrorizes viewers as mediums scent spirits and your boredom.

Llamageddon (2015)

An alien race known as Killer Llamas aim to expand their intergalactic empire. Armed with explosive lasers, a Killer Llama invades Earth and seeks to eliminate its inhabitants.

Teenagers at a local party must evade the Killer Llamas attack and discover a way to end Llamageddon. The film delivers hilarious and subpar acting despite launching Louie the Llama’s Oscar-winning career.

From “Zombeavers” to possessed Turkeys, there is something on this list for everyone to enjoy. Grab your popcorn and prepare for a frightening, hilarious time full of outrageous plots, absurd concepts, bad acting and horrific monsters.