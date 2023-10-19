Former Miami guard Haley Cavinder announces return to college basketball, will enter transfer portal

On April 23, 2023, Haley and Hannah Cavinder announced their decision to forgo their fifth year of college basketball. However, as of Oct. 13, Haley Cavinder posted on her Instagram a new mixtape captioned, “See you next season #year5.”

Cavinder intends to enter the transfer portal during the 2024-25 season as a graduate transfer. ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg reports that a return to Miami is “certainly impossible.”

The 5-foot-6 guard began her collegiate career at Fresno State, where she shined as a freshman, averaging 15.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. She earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2020 and was named Mountain West Player of the Year in her sophomore season. For her senior season, Cavinder transferred to Miami, where her talents were displayed on a much grander stage.

Cavinder’s guard skills translated seamlessly to the ACC, as she started all 35 games with the Hurricanes, averaging 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds a game while also shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc and 87.8% from the charity stripe. She earned 2023 All-ACC Second Team honors and delivered for the ‘Canes down the stretch, leading them to their first Elite Eight appearance ever.