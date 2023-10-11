Try these top menu items at Pura Vida Miami

White poles wrapped in greenery, thatched island pendant lights and a grand glass dessert case greet you from the second you step into Pura Vida. This tropical oasis is filled with fresh, organic food designed to nourish the community.

There’s a reason Pura Vida has earned recognition in Miami. Its fresh ingredients and calming atmosphere make for a delightful meal to enjoy alone or with friends.

If you find yourself addicted to the chain, you can skip the line and earn points on every order through the mobile app. But if you’re unsure what to order, here is a list of The Miami Hurricane’s top Pura Vida picks.

Breakfast





Avocado Smash: $10.95

Pura Vida’s Avocado Smash is not your average avocado toast. The hint of lemon juice coupled with the cucumbers and radishes pack this dish with vibrant flavor. On top of the fresh, citrusy flavor, the fresh sourdough bread is hearty and full of depth.

Rating: 10/10

Signature Acai: $14.95

If you crave a healthier option than ice cream, the banana slices, strawberries, pineapple and granola in the Signature Acai will be sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. The cinnamon topping also adds a taste of fall spices to your palette.

Rating: 8/10

Lunch/Dinner

Toasted Chicken Wrap: $16.95

It is impressive that Pura Vida can pack chicken, red peppers, rice, mozzarella and avocado into one tortilla. The creamy avocado, chicken and peppers are the most prominent ingredients in the wrap. Once you dip it into the Pura Vida sauce that comes on the side, the rice and mozzarella are no longer backstage flavors. The large portion of this meal is perfect to share or take home as leftovers.

Rating: 10/10

Tuna Sprout Sandwich: $17.95

The Tuna Sprout sandwich is not your average lunchtime sandwich — it is far from the kind Judy Blume writes about in her books. The tangy mustard aioli in this dish is the perfect compliment to the sweet tuna and packs a flavorful punch.

“Pura Vida’s tuna salad sandwich is absolutely delicious,” senior political science major Riley Simon said. “It is the perfect portion with lots of seasoning and amazing fresh bread.”

Rating: 9/10

Mango Salmon Bowl: $24.95

Finding a hearty, hot meal that feels good in Miami’s hot weather can be challenging. Luckily, the ingredients in Pura Vida’s Mango Salmon Bowl make for a light, satiating meal.

“It’s really good because you can get a lot of good mango in Miami, especially during the summer,” senior nursing major Lucy Levin said. “It was really good to have with the salmon and the Pura Vida sauce.”

The salmon with the Pura Vida sauce alone is a wonderful pairing, but the addition of mango makes for a creative meal.

Rating: 9.5/10

Smoothies/Dessert





Orange Poppy Seed Mini Cake: $6.95

As soon as you walk into Pura Vida, you will see a pastry case with freshly baked goods. One of the desserts that caught my eye was the Orange Poppy Seed Mini Cake. The rose petals and white icing make this dessert look as if it was transported from a Victorian still life painting.

Fortunately, it is as fabulous as it looks. The notes of orange combined with the rose petals make this cake one-of-a-kind.

Rating: 10/10



Welcome to Miami Smoothie: $9.95

If an apple a day keeps the doctor away, imagine what the Welcome to Miami smoothie could do for you! The tartness of the passion fruit balances the sweetness of the mango and banana for a dangerously delicious drink. Watch your wallet — once you try your first Welcome to Miami smoothie, you won’t be able to stop ordering them.

Rating: 9/10

Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie: $5.95

Whoever said a good vegan chocolate chip cookie is impossible to find has never tried the Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie. The abundance of chocolate makes up for the fact that it is a non-traditional cookie, and the addition of walnuts makes for a chunky texture, adding a crunch in every bite.

Rating: 9.5/10