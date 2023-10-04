Timeline: An investigation into The Cloisters “cluster”

A general record of the difficulties residents have faced moving into the Cloisters Miami student housing apartment and townhome complex.



Aug. 13

On Aug. 13 the would-be residents of The Cloisters Miami were notified that their scheduled move-in was pushed back two weeks due to unforeseen delays. They were moved into local hotels, THesis Miami and the Biltmore, until their units were ready — or so they thought.

Aug. 17

Four days later, an email reminder was sent listing the provisions the Cloisters would offer for its residents during their hotel stays. Hotel costs and parking were fully covered by the property, stipends for laundry and food costs were provided as well as a free shuttle to bus students to campus.

Aug. 27

The Cloisters’ apartment residents were told their units were further delayed another two weeks. On this day, the townhome residents, the other living facility option, were alerted that their scheduled move-in day was Sept. 2.

Sept. 19

Miami-Dade County’s Building Official issued the Cloisters’ Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) on Friday, Sept. 19, based on the inspection approval and recommendations provided by Universal Engineering Sciences, the private provider for inspections hired by Landmark Properties, that recommended the TCO be issued and to allow occupancy.

Sept. 22

On Friday, the apartment residents moved out of hotels and into their units at 5830 SW 57th Ave. They were given less than one day’s notice to relocate all of their property to their new units.

Sept. 22-Sept. 26

Over the next few days, residents experienced inconvenient disruptions including dirty units, sewage issues, foul-tasting water, no internet connection, incomplete electrical wiring and broken air conditioning.

Sept. 26

On Tuesday morning, and based on the complaints received, Miami-Dade County building inspectors of all trades were on site to meet with the private provider and contractor to inspect the complaints and current on-site conditions.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department also sent inspectors to collect water samples of the water provided by the city to the Cloisters residence. The results of these tests showed the water was clean of contaminants and safe to drink.

TMH was notified that an open-hydrant water flush was also conducted on this day.

Sept. 27

Following the County’s inspections, the Cloisters called the residents of four units, giving them less than a day’s notice to vacate the units. After three hours of incoherent communication, the residents were notified they would be moving back into hotel rooms until Oct. 4.

Some of those impacted negotiated until the Cloisters’ agreed to cover AirBNB accommodations after struggling in hotels with no access to kitchens and other utilities the previous month. The AirBNBs are being paid for by the residents with the understanding that the Cloisters will later reimburse them for those costs.

What now?

The County is currently conducting a full audit of the private provider’s services to ensure that all required inspections for the project were performed and the personnel sent to inspect have the proper credentials, are employees of the private provider company and maintain the proper level of professional liability insurance, as required by law.

Residents and their parents continue to voice concern and seek legal action, demanding either a reduction in the cost of rent or to be released from their leases. Several families sent letters to the Cloisters demanding changes be made to their units. As per Florida law, landlords are required to provide residents with liveable conditions that are up to code. Once officially notified that their property is not meeting these standards, landlords have seven days to resolve the issue or residents may qualify to break their lease.

TMH will continue to monitor this situation as the seven day mark approaches.

Jenny Jacoby contributed to the reporting of this article.