UM News Briefs: Pulitzer Prize winner, vice president and House Speaker

THIS WEEK AT THE U

The Miami Hurricane speaker series presents Pulitzer Prize winner Amy Driscoll

On Wednesday Oct. 4, The Miami Hurricane will host Amy Driscoll, the deputy opinion editor at the Miami Herald, to speak at TMH’s first general body meeting of the semester. Driscoll recently won a Pulitzer Prize for her editorial series “Broken Promises” which highlighted a series of promises made to Miami-Dade residents that failed to be implemented. These include a Metrorail line in Northwest Dade and a park next to the Kaseya Center.

Prior to her time as deputy opinion editor, Driscoll served as the Herald’s editor for health policy and before that as the world affairs editor. She will be discussing her myriad of experiences with TMH staff and interested students at 7 p.m. in Whitten Learning Center Room 160.

This year, TMH will continue to bring in well-established, successful journalists and experts in the field of media who can provide staff with personal insight into what a career in journalism entails and all the tricks-of-the-trade that come with it.

Interested students can RSVP for the event here.

U KNOW MIAMI

Kamala Harris brings ‘Fight for Freedom’ college tour to Miami

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Florida International University’s main campus on Thursday afternoon in Miami-Dade County for the sixth stop of her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.”

Vice President Harris spoke to the diverse youth of Miami-Dade County, encouraging them to research issues and turn-out to vote in upcoming elections.

“One of the many ways you can and will make a difference, one of those ways, is to vote,” Harris said.

Introduced by Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava and administrator of the Small Business Administration Isabel Guzman, the conversation with Harris was moderated by American rapper, Fat Joe, and award-winning singer and actor, Anthony Ramos.

According to WPLG Local 10 News, Harris was also scheduled to attend a Biden campaign reception at 6 p.m., in Miami Shores, and will then fly out of MIA back to Washington, D.C.

IN CASE U MISSED IT

18 climate protesters arrested at Kevin McCarthy’s office

Eighteen youth climate protesters were arrested on Thursday afternoon after occupying House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office on Capitol Hill.

Protesters carried signs saying “Climate Action not Shut Downs” and “Green New Deal Now,” demanding action to avert a government shutdown.

In an 11th hour deal, McCarthy was able to negotiate a short-term funding deal with democrats to avoid the shutdown for another six weeks.

The protesters were arrested under a D.C. code that prohibits crowding, obstructing or incommoding. The code is often cited by officials when arresting protesters during planned acts of civil disobedience.