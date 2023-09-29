Review: Starbucks fall drink menu

As October approaches and the Miami forecast is still consistently in the high 80s, it can be hard to get into the fall spirit. However, students can still enjoy the flavors of the season without the crisp autumn air. Head over to the on-campus Starbucks for a taste of fall in a cup. Here are The Miami Hurricane’s ratings of the 2023 Starbucks fall drink menu items.





Pumpkin Spice Latte

The Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is the drink that started it all for Starbucks lovers. In fact, this is its 20-year anniversary. It’s basically happiness in a cup. The pumpkin pie spice strung throughout the rich milk makes for a decadent treat.

Despite having latte in the name, I wouldn’t order this drink if you’re looking for a strong coffee flavor. It barely tastes like coffee at all, so be mindful if you like to taste your caffeine.

There’s a reason why the PSL has stuck around all of these years. You can order it hot or iced. While it originally started as a hot drink, the iced version is just as delicious and perhaps more realistic for the hot Miami climate.

Rating: 8/10





Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

If apple cider and coffee had a baby, it would be the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. This hot drink brings comforting memories of the chilly months for those who grew up in a colder climate.

The weird thing about this drink is you can taste both the coffee and the apple flavor. Do I think they mesh well together? Not necessarily — I personally wouldn’t order this drink every time I go to Starbucks, but it’s a good option if you want to try something new.

Rating: 6/10





Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is the PSL’s energetic friend. It packs a strong coffee flavor with smooth pumpkin cream cold foam on top.

If you’re a coffee lover looking to get in the fall spirit, this is the drink for you. The dessert-like cold foam on top of Starbucks’ rich cold brew is a heavenly pairing.

I think this is one of the most solid fall drinks. Just beware of the caffeine shakes you might experience after consuming this lovely beverage.

Rating: 9/10





Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso

Though the Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso is new to the Starbucks fall menu, I think it should leave the menu next year.

This drink is absolutely foul and tastes like sour milk. I took one sip and scrunched my face at the pungent taste. The espresso flavor just does not work with the apple. Two bitter flavors combine to create one sharp sip.

While I think the idea is unique, I personally can’t get behind this drink. Maybe you can salvage the drink by adding some caramel drizzle for extra sweetness, but I highly recommend choosing a different drink to get your fall fix.

Rating: 3/10





Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

The Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte is the best drink on the fall menu. While it’s new to the menu this year, avid Starbucks-goers created the concept on the Starbucks Secret Menu last season.

Customers figured out they could ask for the pumpkin cream cold foam from the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew on top of the beloved iced chai tea latte. Clearly, Starbucks picked up on the trend and made it a headliner for their featured drinks this year.

The spiced chai with that creamy hint of pumpkin on top is top-tier. The only time it’s a bit off is when the baristas don’t fully mix the chai into the milk, but you can just grab a straw and stir it yourself.

Rating: 10/10

The Miami Hurricane would like to send a huge shout out to the on-campus Starbucks workers who help bring joy to students on campus each and every day. Thank you for your hard work!