ACC announces Miami’s 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced the schedule for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night. Miami’s conference schedule will feature 20 ACC matchups from Dec. 2. to March 9.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference is annually one of the toughest leagues in America. The opportunity to compete against the best players and programs in the country is among the reasons why many of our players choose to attend Miami,” Hurricane head coach Jim Larrañaga said in a UM release.

Some of the biggest matchups on the slate include one on Jan. 17 against rival Florida State, a road match on Feb. 5 against Virginia, with whom Miami shared the ACC regular season title last year and a home matchup on Feb. 21 against defending ACC tournament champion Duke.

With a revamped squad this year that’s hungrier than ever, Miami looks to build on what was an unprecedented season for the program. In 2022-23, the Hurricanes defeated Pittsburgh in their regular season finale to claim a share of the ACC regular-season championship with Virginia, all while garnering an 11-1 record on home court.

When postseason play rolled around, Miami knocked off the No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars, widely regarded as a championship favorite, to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time in program history, The team also reached its first-ever Final Four after defeating the No. 2-seeded Texas Longhorns.

“We are excited to, as always, play such a strong slate of conference opponents. Our incredible fan support helped us win a share of the ACC regular season title last year and we look forward to seeing the Watsco Center rocking once again this coming season,” Larrañaga said.

After the departures of program stars Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller to the NBA Draft, Miami has brought in several new faces poised to make a major impact on the roster. Headlining Miami’s newcomers include Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland, the third-highest ranked ACC transfer according to 247Sports, along with a handful of freshmen in center Michael Nwoko, forward Paul Djobet and Swiss wing Kyshawn George.

The Hurricanes kick off their 2023-24 regular season vs. NJIT at Watsco Center on Nov. 6.

Here is Miami’s entire 2023-24 ACC schedule:

Dec. 2: vs. Notre Dame

Jan. 3: vs. Clemson

Jan. 6: @ Wake Forest

Jan. 10: vs. Louisville

Jan. 13: @ Virginia Tech

Jan. 17: vs. Florida State

Jan. 20: @ Syracuse

Jan. 24: @ Notre Dame

Jan. 27: vs. Pittsburgh

Jan. 30: @ North Carolina State

Feb. 3: vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 5: @ Virginia

Feb. 10: vs. North Carolina

Feb. 14: @ Clemson

Feb. 17: @ Boston College

Feb. 21: vs. Duke

Feb. 24: vs. Georgia Tech

Feb. 26: @ North Carolina

Mar. 6: vs. Boston College

Mar. 9: @ Florida State