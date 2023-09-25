Miami dominates in first road game of the season, beats Temple 41-7

The Miami Hurricanes are 4-0 for the first time since 2017 after a massive win on the road against Temple. The ‘Canes won 41-7 in Philadelphia, making this their 14th straight win against the Owls historically.

The No. 20 Hurricanes played a strong game on both sides of the ball. Junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke led the offense to 543 total yards, and the defense held the Temple Owls to 279 total yards, allowing only 11 rush yards and causing three turnovers.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal sees how the team’s hard work is paying off and knows the team will continue to improve.

“We’re getting better. We’re working hard. We’re focused on just getting better,” said Cristobal. “I do believe sky is the limit for this offense and this scheme.”

A slow start to the game ended the first quarter with Miami up only 7-0. The ‘Canes picked up speed early in the second quarter after Van Dyke connected with junior wide receiver Colbie Young for a 28-yard touchdown set up by fifth-year senior cornerback Te’Cory Couch’s first of two interceptions.

The second touchdown of the quarter was set up by yet another turnover, this time a fumble by the Owls’ sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner, after junior defensive lineman Thomas Gore forced it out of his hands. Junior running back Henry Parrish Jr. ran the ball in shortly following for a 13-yard score.

Answering their first score, freshman tight end Reese Clark put up six for Temple, bringing the score to 24-7 at the end of the first half.

Parrish started the second half for the ‘Canes with his second touchdown of the night. Temple had the opportunity to make some big plays after a good kickoff return, but a holding call brought the ball back, and graduate tight end Jordan Smith dropped a much-needed catch. An attempted fourth down conversion became Temple’s third turnover of the game after another interception by Couch.

After an incredible game by Couch, he is already focused on what’s to come with the team’s upcoming bye week.

“We can always get better. That’s why we’re using this bye-week to get better for one, and then once we get rolling again, take it week by week, game by game, and only focus on us, cause Miami can only beat Miami,” said Couch.

The ‘Canes lost two-star players to injuries on the same drive in the third quarter. Junior center Matt Lee suffered a leg injury, and Parrish sustained an arm injury, keeping both players sidelined for the rest of the game. Despite losing two players on this drive, Miami scored another touchdown with a 17-yard pass to junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. The score made this Van Dyke’s tenth career game with three or more passing touchdowns.

Confidence was a prominent theme for this ‘Canes team tonight, and Restrepo says this mindset is what makes plays happen.

“We’re just super confident. Every time we step on the field, whether it’s run or pass, I feel like our offense has evolved and whatever’s thrown at us, we just try to execute at the highest level,” said Restrepo.

Entering the fourth quarter with a 31-point lead over the Owls, the ‘Canes scored their last points of the game with a 39-yard field goal by junior Andres Borregales. Freshman quarterback Emory Williams took over for Van Dyke with 8:10 left to play in the fourth quarter.

Temple had an opportunity to score a second touchdown after a 28-yard reception by freshman wide receiver Xavier Irvin, a Miami native. However, the drive ended with a punt on fourth down with 18 yards to go.

The ‘Canes come off this big win, entering a bye week with time to recover and refocus. They face off in an ACC matchup against Georgia Tech at home on October 7th.