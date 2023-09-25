Gallery: Inter Miami Dominates Toronto, Wins 4-0

Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi scores a goal in the second half of Inter Miami’s match versus Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Inter Miami CF defeated Toronto FC 4-0 in their matchup at DRV PNK Stadium on September 20, 2023. Here’s a look back at the action:
Inter Miami fans pose before the start of Inter Miami’s match versus Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Inter Miami fans pose before the start of Inter Miami’s match versus Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023.
Miami forward Lionel Messi and midfielder Sergio Busquets chat during warmups before the start of Inter Miami’s match versus Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami forward Lionel Messi stands for the national anthem at the start of Inter Miami’s match versus Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023.
Miami defender Tomás Avilés makes a tackle in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fans take photos and videos as Miami forward Lionel Messi prepares to take a corner kick in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023.
Miami forward/midfielder Robert Taylor replaces forward Lionel Messi in the 37th minute of Inter Miami’s match versus Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023.
Toronto forward Lorenzo Insigne dribbles downfield in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023.
Miami forward/midfielder Robert Taylor celebrates his goal in the second half of Inter Miami’s match versus Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023.
Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremanshi dribbles past Toronto midfielder Alonso Coello in the second half of Inter Miami’s match versus Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023.
Miami players thank the supporters after their 4-0 win over Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Supporters celebrate Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023.