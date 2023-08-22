Miami Spice 2023: A foodie’s guide to the best deals

UM is surrounded by some of the most renowned restaurants in the country, but the astronomical prices can prevent college students from enjoying exquisite dishes.

Miami Spice is a fabulous opportunity to try these highly sought-out meals at a better value. Currently in its 22nd year, Miami Spice continues to offer a three-course prix fixe menu for $35 during brunch/lunch and $45/$60 for dinner.

Every participating establishment offers Miami Spice menus on varying days and times. Below are some of the deals you won’t want to miss now through Sept. 30.

Fiola

This Italian bistro has earned its status as a go-to restaurant for Miami Spice lovers. There’s a reason why people keep coming back to this sophisticated dining room for their innovative Miami Spice menus.

Start off with their fresh Georgia peach gazpacho for an appetizer. For your main course, try the tender spanish octopus with heirloom tomatoes. Dessert is a hard choice, but you can’t go wrong with two scoops of creamy Italian gelato — choose between chocolate, fior di latte, pistachio and mango.

Miami Spice dinner is served Sunday through Thursday, lunch is Tuesday through Friday and brunch is served on Sundays.

Fiola is located at 1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables.

Orno

If you live close to campus, you won’t have to tap into the Uber budget for this location. This American gem lies right below the THesis hotel across South Dixie highway. Head over to THesis seven days a week for their dinner deal.

Enjoy the creamy mozzarella with tangy buffalo sauce as an appetizer and try the hearty braised short rib for dinner. Finish off with an elevated American classic — S’Mores with dark chocolate, marshmallow and mezcal.

There is also a $35 brunch on Sundays if you are looking for a cheaper option.

Orno is located at 1350 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables.

Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Steak dinner traditionally breaks the bank big time. Flemings has an amazing deal for Miami Spice every night, so foodies can enjoy a fancy meal at a fraction of the price.

Start off with a creamy lobster bisque cup with spiced sherry cream. For the best bang for your buck, order the petite filet mignon cooked to your liking. If you’re not already stuffed, finish off your luxurious meal with a thick slice of three layer carrot cake topped with rich cream cheese frosting and a caramel drizzle.

Flemings is located at 600 Brickell Ave Suite 150, Miami.

Sushi Garage

Going out to sushi with friends is a top-tier experience often met with top-tier prices. Miami Spice is the best time to enjoy a delicious, affordable sushi dinner on any night in September. Sushi Garage is a trendy location that invites restaurant goers to a night of fantastic eats.

For an appetizer, definitely order the avocado crispy rice for a crunchy, fresh bite. The sushi combo (chef’s choice) is the perfect choice for those looking to try a little bit of everything. You can also opt for the tenderloin teriyaki or maple miso sea bass, if you’re looking to switch it up.

For dessert you can order a rich, gooey chocolate lava cake or the lychee rice pudding for a different texture.

Sushi Garage is located at 3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove.

Joe’s Stone Crab

Everyone and their mom knows about the coveted Joe’s Stone Crab. Prices are steep for this iconic seafood restaurant, so foodies should take advantage of their discounted offerings.

For a lighter option, try their colorful chopped salad topped with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, beets, feta cheese and honey-roasted peanuts for some crunch. Their shrimp, grilled or fried to perfection, is an awesome option for seafood lovers. Finally, you can’t go wrong with their sweet and tangy key lime pie served over a buttery, flakey crust.

Miami Spice lunch is served Friday throughout Sunday and dinner is served Wednesday through Sunday.

Joe’s Stone Crab is located at 11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach.

North Italia

This beloved Italian chain is so good that many locations have opened throughout the country. The food quality is fantastic and its bright, open dining rooms keep people coming back.

On the lineup for dinner seven days a week is creamy burrata served alongside crispy ciabatta. The spicy rigatoni vodka with smoky italian sausage and crispy pancetta is the perfect comfort dish that will leave your heart and stomach full. Finish off your meal with the chocolate torta caprese that combines dark chocolate, almond, vanilla mascarpone and cherry for a gorgeous sweet treat.

A lunch menu is available Monday through Friday and brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday.

North Italia is located at 7535 N Kendall Dr Ste 5010, Miami.

Seasons 52

This upscale restaurant serves mouth-watering American fare with fresh ingredients. Seasons 52 is located right on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables and has Miami Spice lunch and dinner menus available every day.

For an appetizer, try out the watermelon and tomato salad tossed in a lime vinaigrette. The sesame-grilled salmon salad includes unique ingredients like jicama and lemongrass sauce, which is a promising way for adventurous eaters to expand their palettes.

Dessert at Seasons 52 is the ideal set up for indecisive eaters as you get an assortment of classic desserts served in shot glasses.

Seasons 52 is located at 321 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables.

Two Chefs Restaurant

If you are looking for delicious simplicity, Two Chefs is the place for you. This prix fixe menu features classic menu items that are sure to hit the spot.

A sweet french onion soup is a great way to start your meal off. Then go for the pork tenderloin with summer peas and sweet corn for your main course. Finish it off with your choice between a fruit or chocolate souffle.

Miami Spice lunch menus are available Monday through Friday and dinner is served Monday through Saturday.

Two Chefs is located at 8287 S Dixie Hwy, Miami.