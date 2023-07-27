Sims: Miami football 2023 game-by-game predictions

This Miami football season may be different from some of the disappointing ones in previous years.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is healthy. The ‘Canes have a mostly new coaching staff, and their 2023 recruiting class is among the top 10 in the nation. Transfers should have a huge impact, and the players brought in last year should be more used to the system and the team. There’s a positive buzz in Coral Gables, but only time will tell how it will translate.

Let’s take a peek at Miami’s schedule and see how the Hurricanes might fare.

Week 1: vs. Miami (Ohio)

The season’s opening game for the 2023-24 Hurricanes is against the Miami University Redhawks. Like UM, The Redhawks were sub-.500 last year. If the Hurricanes do not succeed in what should be an easy opening game, then be prepared for another frustrating year of football in South Florida. The ‘Canes should take care of business, and this game won’t break a sweat.

Prediction: Win (1-0)

Week 2: vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M has an excellent recruiting class coming in, headlined by highly-rated receiver Cameron Coleman. The Aggies went 5-7 last year – as did the ‘Canes – and played their conference football in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). But after the embarrassing performance that Miami put up last year against the Aggies, revenge could be on the Hurricanes’ minds.

Prediction: Win (2-0)

Week 3: vs Bethune-Cookman

If Miami does what they did last year against the Wildcats, it will be fine. UM scored 70 points against them at home to open their season last year and is looking to do that again this season. This is another game to build confidence and get the energy back in Hard Rock Stadium. The ‘Canes should take care of business against the Wildcats.

Prediction: Win (3-0)

Week 4: @ Temple

Temple did struggle in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) last season and did not make any significant off-season moves to inspire confidence in its program. The Owls had a pretty good passing attack but still went 3-9. Miami should embrace its first road game with open arms, as it should wallop the Owls in Philadelphia.

Prediction: Win (4-0)

Week 5: vs. Georgia Tech

Back at home and undefeated, the ‘Canes take on a team they beat last year by 21. They should probably do it again this year with all the hypothetical momentum and being at home. Georgia Tech finished ahead of Miami last year in the standings but had the same record. With the momentum the Hurricanes have at this point of the season, they should be able to pull this one out against the Yellow Jackets, but it’s far from an easy game.

Prediction: Win (5-0)

Week 6: @ North Carolina

North Carolina and quarterback Drake Maye are on the rise, as they won the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Coastal Division last year. North Carolina steamrolled the ‘Canes last year at Hard Rock Stadium. With Miami headed to Chapel Hill this time around, expect this game to be tough. It’ll make sense for the ‘Canes to take their first loss of 2023 in Week 6.

Prediction: Loss (5-1)

Week 7: vs. Clemson

The Tigers have yet to be the surefire championship team of the past, but they still brought in a terrific 2023 recruiting class and finished 11-3 last season, good for first in the entire ACC. Clemson is an elite team, and the Canes are not at that level yet.

Prediction: Loss (5-2)

Week 8: vs. Virginia

Virginia should be a bounce-back game for the ‘Canes. The Cavaliers struggled last year, and unless they turn it around, Miami should get a win after losing two in a row.

Prediction: Win (6-2)

Week 9: @ North Carolina (N.C.) State

This week is a pivotal point in the season, as according to these predictions, Miami is one win away from bowl-game contention. Coming out on top at N.C. State is tough because Carter-Finley Stadium is a difficult place to play at. The Wildcats were solid last year, going 8-5 and finishing third in the ACC Atlantic Division. They have momentum and have brought in a recruiting class that features four four-star players, according to ESPN. If Miami can win this game, the season shifts, but if it loses here, it may be the start of a downward spiral.

Prediction: Loss (6-3)

Week 10: @ Florida State

Florida State brought in a great group of recruits, had a top-30 offense and defense and was generally dominant last year. The Seminoles finished 10-3, second in the ACC Atlantic Division. The Hurricanes were throttled last season at home against their in-state rival, and with this game being in Tallahassee, expect a similar result in this year’s matchup.

Prediction: Loss (6-4)

Week 11: vs. Louisville

Louisville is an excellent team. With a good rushing attack and a sound defense, the Cardinals were tied for third in the ACC Atlantic Division in 2022. They lost their top receiver and had inconsistent quarterback play, so the ‘Canes can pull this one out.

Prediction: Win (7-4)

Week 12: @ Boston College

After fumbling two games, the Hurricanes end the year on a high note by clinching back-to-back wins, including what should be a fairly easy one against a mediocre Boston College (BC) team. BC made no serious moves this offseason to change its outlook for this year.

Prediction: Win (8-4)

Recap:

While it’s likely not going to be the run to the College Football Playoff that some Miami fans hope for, it will be a more successful season for the Hurricanes than in 2022. Miami will be more talented but is not yet at a championship-contending level.