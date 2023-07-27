Off-campus dining 101: the top restaurants for UM students

Dining hall food gets boring after a while. After eating on-campus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, you might crave a better meal. Luckily, UM is near many delicious restaurants that offer take out and dine-in.

Whether you want to dress up for a nice dinner with friends or bring food back to the dorms, there are popular restaurants among students you’ll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are the top off-campus restaurants for UM students to dine at.

1. Greenstreet Café

If you’re looking for a relaxing brunch or study spot, head over to Greenstreet Café in Coconut Grove. The greenery sends you to a tranquil oasis away from the busyness of Miami.

There’s a reason why so many students flock to this location — it creates the perfect atmosphere for a weekend brunch. You can’t go wrong with the pancakes or an omelet at this lovely location.

Greenstreet Café is located at ​​3468 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133.

2. Pura Vida

If you’re into healthy eating, Pura Vida has food that will leave you feeling good and satisfied. Every menu item is fresh and made with high-quality ingredients. Their smoothies and salads are great options for a midday pick-me-up.

The beachy boho decor invites you to stay and get some work done. However, you’ll often see students have Pura Vida delivered to campus, which is also a great option.

Pura Vida is located at 244 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134.

3. Monty’s Raw Bar

Tiki huts surrounded by boats on the water is the atmosphere you’ll find at Monty’s in Coconut Grove. This is a seafood lover’s paradise known for their oysters, fish entreés and tacos.

However, non-seafood fans have plenty of delicious options ranging from caribbean chicken to watermelon salad. Pretend you’re on vacation and enjoy the warm weather as you dine under a cabana at this tropical hideaway.

Monty’s Raw Bar is located at 2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133.

4. Sexy Fish

If you ever see students posting Instagram stories in a bathroom with underwater designs and multicolored lights, chances are they are at Sexy Fish. That’s right, even the bathrooms are themed to fit the deep sea decor of this sushi restaurant.

This is a go-to spot for students to grab an excellent (yet pricey) sushi dinner. It’s perfect for a birthday celebration or special night out with friends if you’re looking for some good quality sushi surrounded by sculptures of sea creatures.

Sexy Fish is located at 1001 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130.

5. American Social

American Social is another Instagram spot you’ll want to familiarize yourself with. The bright city lights and passing boats on the water canal outside this restaurant create the ideal outdoor vibe.

Along with the scenic atmosphere, the food is pretty decent for the price. This is a great place to share a bunch of appetizers as you watch the yachts go by along the water.

American Social is located at 690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130.

6. Shahs of Kabob

South Miami is home to some of the most mouth watering, well seasoned kabobs. This Persian cuisine is to die for and is a great way to try some different cuisine. The marinade on all of the meats creates unforgettable bites that pair well with their homemade hummus.

This is a great place to go with friends, share some plates and sample all of the different skewers and dishes they offer.

Shahs of Kabob is located at 5975 Sunset Dr #109, South Miami, FL 33143.

7. Taco Craft

When UM students are looking for affordable, reliable Mexican food, they head to Taco Craft. While it’s definitely not authentic Mexican cuisine, all of the dishes are pretty tasty. You can’t go wrong with their guacamoles and all of their tacos are also solid.

The lime green booths and pops of color in the decor make you want to sit and eat chips and salsa while talking for hours on end with friends. This is definitely a great place to socialize and unwind after a long week.

Taco Craft is located at 5829 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143.

8. Sanguich de Miami

While you’re in Miami, why wouldn’t you immerse yourself in Cuban culture? Food plays such a big role in any culture, and Cuban cuisine is something you definitely do not want to miss out on.

Head to Little Havana for a bite at this authentic Cuban sandwich shop. While the Cuban sandwich is a classic, they have other tasty sandwiches served on their crisp, freshly-made bread.

Sanguich de Miami is located at 2057 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135.