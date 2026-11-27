Long lines outside department stores, early morning wake-up calls and shoppers rushing through crowded aisles once characterized Black Friday. Today, consumers can access many of those same holiday discounts from their smartphones without waiting until the day after Thanksgiving.

For University of Miami students balancing academic responsibilities, holiday expenses and personal budgets, the evolution of these shopping holidays presents both financial opportunities and challenges.

Although Black Friday officially falls on Nov. 27 this year, several of the nation’s largest retailers have already launched their holiday promotions.

Rather than concentrating discounts within a single weekend, retailers are competing for consumers’ attention throughout much of the holiday season.

Amazon began its combined Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on Nov. 19, with discounts continuing through Nov. 30, and Target is offering daily promotions through Christmas Eve in addition to its weeklong Black Friday sales.

A changing shopping tradition

Despite the expansion of early sales, Thanksgiving weekend remains one of the most significant shopping periods in the United States.

According to a Nov. 19 report from the National Retail Federation, approximately 182.7 million consumers are expected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year.

However, where Americans choose to shop is changing.

Among consumers planning to participate in Black Friday, 89% anticipate shopping online, while 67% expect to visit physical stores.

For Riley Smith, a senior at the University of Miami, Black Friday was once an annual family tradition.

“I grew up Black Friday shopping with my grandma,” said Smith. “She would take my sister and I to the mall every year and let us pick out one or two items.”

However, as retailers have expanded their promotional periods, Smith has adjusted her shopping habits to take advantage of earlier discounts and avoid large crowds.

Navigating holiday sales on a college budget

For college students, the appeal of holiday discounts extends beyond purchasing gifts for family and friends. Sales can provide opportunities to save on everyday necessities, electronics, clothing and other expenses associated with college life.

Yet, extended promotional periods may also encourage consumers to spend more than originally intended.

The National Retail Federation found that 82% of consumers are taking measures to manage holiday expenses this year. These strategies include purchasing less expensive gifts, reducing spending in other areas and limiting the number of people they shop for.

As Smith approaches graduation, her priorities have shifted toward making more practical purchases while remaining mindful of her budget.

“If you go in with a plan for your spending and budget well, you can definitely save money,” Smith said. “But if you love shopping like I do, it can be hard to know when to stop, especially with all of the flashy advertisements and new products.”

The future of holiday shopping

Technology is also introducing new methods of navigating holiday sales. 59% of Thanksgiving weekend shoppers plan to use artificial intelligence to assist with holiday shopping this year. Consumers anticipate using these tools to discover products, compare prices, generate gift ideas and manage budgets.

“Black Friday is definitely losing the magic that it used to have, and it is due to the popularity of online shopping,” Smith said. “Why would you go to the store and stand in the cold when you can open your laptop from the comfort of your own home?”

While traditional shopping malls and in-person experiences continue to have a place in holiday retail, the growing accessibility of online promotions raises questions about whether Black Friday will eventually become one extended shopping event.

For a generation accustomed to purchasing products with the touch of a screen, the evolution of Black Friday represents more than a change in consumer spending. It also reflects a shift in the cultural and social traditions surrounding the holiday.