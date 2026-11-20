Many know the story of Elizabeth Holmes, a genius entrepreneur revealed to be a multi-million-dollar scammer, but do we really know who she is?

“You Can See Everything” was released in theaters on Oct. 16, 2026, directed by well-known comedian Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, a documentarian most notable for his earlier work, “Some Kind of Heaven.”

The documentary’s origin stems from Holmes’ desperation to change her public image. Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim and their camera crew follow Holmes, her partner Billy Evans, and their two children, 34 days before she went to prison in May 2023.

As opposed to a traditional documentary where the documentarian remains hidden, Fielder gets in front of the camera. We see his interactions with Holmes and her family, which gives us more insight into the kind of person she is.

Through Fielder and Holmes’s conversations, we see the recurring miscommunications. Her insistence on believing she created a world-altering invention and that she has “never lied in her life” provide glimpses into how her mind works.

The second half of the film shifts to a debrief between Fielder and Amanda Seyfried, who played Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu show “The Dropout.” It’s here that we recognize the impact Holmes had on Fielder and that he was perhaps subtly influenced into believing she was right.

“You Can See Everything” offered an experience unlike any documentary before it. Even with a runtime of almost three hours, it kept audiences captivated.

With all the news circling this documentary, it appeared to be not as eye-opening as I imagined it. Holmes’ lack of time at Theranos and her fallout with her ex-boyfriend and the government were not expanded on.

It could have been more impactful to get a preview of her trial or past interviews. Instead, viewers were left with little to no information as to what really happened. We got behind the scenes proving Elizabeth Holmes was delusional and deceptive, but that we already knew.

The widespread attention it received in the news and across social media was what initially sparked interest in watching it. Though it may have not received the reaction Holmes hoped it would have, it did not disappoint.

Rating: 4/5