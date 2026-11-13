Miami sets 3-point school record in 94-52 win over North Alabama

No. 17 Miami defeated North Alabama 94-52 on Nov 13. at the Watsco Center, earning its third consecutive win and setting a program record in the process.

Going into their fourth game of the season, the Hurricanes struggled shooting behind the arc, shooting a combined 14-63.

Miami preceded the homecoming fireworks with a lightshow of its own in the Watsco Center, hitting 20 three-pointers to set a new program record, last set in 2019 against Coppin State (18).

The Hurricanes started hot and never looked back, jumping out to a 14-6 lead. During this run, freshman Caleb Gaskins converted on two 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game. Nick Dorn and Acaden Lewis also each drained a 3-pointer during the run.

While this early momentum was positive, it was nothing compared to the jolt Brent Bland brought when he checked into the game.

The Hurricanes went on a 22-2 run, in large part due to five three-pointers from Bland.

During the bench cameo from the Saint Peter’s transfer, Bland went 5-for-5 from behind the arc for 15 points. His fifth 3-pointer, which came from near the logo, sent Watsco Center into a frenzy.

Miami carried a 54-26 lead into halftime, shooting 13-for-29 from beyond the arc, setting a new program record for most 3-pointers made in a first half. 39 of Miami’s 54 first-half points came from 3-pointers.

UM also had 17 assists compared to the Lions’ five and outrebounded them 25-16 in the first half.

Shelton Henderson followed Bland’s 15 first-half points with 12 points and eight rebounds. Indiana transfer Nick Dorn also had 12 points with four made 3-pointers.

Miami maintained its hot hand beyond the arc in the second half.

Bland and Dorn added three and two more respectively while the team as a whole shot 7-for-18 from behind the arc in the second half.

Despite being overshadowed by the shooting prowess, Miami’s defensive grit proved crucial. The Canes held North Alabama to only 26 points in the second half, limiting the Lions’ paint touches throughout the night.

Bland led the way for Miami with 26 points shooting 8-for-13 from beyond the arc, while adding five rebounds. Nick Dorn followed with 18 points and six 3-pointers. Henderson followed with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Dante Allen provided 12 assists for UM.

Ten different players scored for the Hurricanes

Miami finished 34-of-70 from the field and 20-of-47 from three-point range while collecting 46 rebounds and recording 10 steals. UM also had 27 assists and four blocks on the night.

UM (3-1) will look to stay undefeated at the Watsco Center against Rider on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST, with coverage on ACC Network.