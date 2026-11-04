Hocus Pocus turns Factory Town into a Halloween dystopia

Factory Town kept its promise of a Halloween dystopia during Hocus Pocus. The three-day Halloween festival ran from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

While the event brought electronic music fans together across three nights, Oct. 31 stood out for its immersive atmosphere, elaborate costumes and packed stages.

For its sixth edition, Hocus Pocus transformed Factory Town into something that felt closer to a horror movie than a regular night out.

Fog machines filled the venue, while old, damaged cars and industrial decorations were scattered throughout the space, creating an eerie, post-apocalyptic setting. The massive stages also contributed to the experience, each with its own visual identity, music and atmosphere.

The costumes were just as much a part of the night. Nearly everyone showed up dressed for the occasion, with elaborate outfits that went beyond common last-minute Halloween costumes.

The crowd itself became part of the festival’s visual experience, making the Halloween theme feel present everywhere.

Music remained at the center of the event, with all five stages drawing large crowds throughout the night. Each offered a different sound and atmosphere, giving attendees plenty of options to explore.

As mentioned in our preview, UM student Eiji Tsukamoto was especially excited to hear Prospa perform “Free Your Mind” in person. That moment turned out to be one of the night’s highlights, as a large crowd gathered around the stage for the set.

Even a sudden burst of heavy rain did little to interrupt the energy. As Prospa continued playing, the audience stayed despite the weather. A tent was brought out to protect the DJ equipment from the rain and removed once it cleared.

Instead of putting a damper on the night, the rain elevated the atmosphere, with the crowd continuing to dance through the set.

As the night turned into morning, Hocus Pocus showed why staying until the very end was worth it. The festival continued until 7 a.m., and the energy across the venue made those final hours even more memorable than the earlier sets.

Clocks turned back an hour as daylight saving time ended that night, giving attendees an extra hour of music and celebration.

Hocus Pocus delivered on both its musical lineup and its Dystopia Halloween theme. The combination of immersive production, creative costumes and nonstop music made it more than just another Halloween party in Miami.

For anyone considering attending next year, the advice is simple: come with enough energy to stay until sunrise. Leaving early means missing some of the best parts of the night.