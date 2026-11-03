Miami earns No. 1 spot in initial College Football Playoff rankings 

After opening the season with eight consecutive wins, the Miami Hurricanes have earned the top spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2026.

The CFP Selection Committee unveiled its initial rankings Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. EST, placing Miami at the forefront of the national championship race.

The 13-member committee meets weekly during the second half of the season to evaluate the nation’s top teams. This year, its initial decision aligns with the Associated Press Top 25 poll, as both have named Miami the best team in college football.

This is the first time in the CFP’s 13-year history that UM has been ranked No. 1 in the committee’s rankings.

Opening at No. 1 carries significant weight for the Canes. After reaching last season’s national championship game but falling short against Indiana, Miami is looking for another opportunity to capture its first national title since 2001.

If the season ended today, the Hurricanes would receive a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff and advance directly to the quarterfinals, where they would face the winner of the No. 8 versus No. 9 seeds.

However, the initial rankings are far from a guarantee of postseason success. With four regular-season games remaining, Miami must continue winning to protect its position atop the rankings.

The Hurricanes first climbed to No. 1 in the AP poll on Oct. 18 following their 43-35 double-overtime victory over rival Florida State. They have maintained that position for three consecutive weeks.

In the latest AP poll released on Nov. 1, Miami received 62 out of 70 first-place votes, further solidifying its position as the nation’s top-ranked team.

Although the CFP committee evaluates teams independently of the AP poll, both rankings now recognize Miami’s impressive start to the season.

The Canes are one of just three remaining undefeated teams in the country, alongside Utah and UCLA. Their résumé includes a victory over No. 14 ranked Wake Forest and several dominant performances throughout the season.

Miami’s explosive offense, led by quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney, has played a major role in the team’s success.

Sophomore wide receiver Malachi Toney celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Darian Mensah against North Carolina on Oct. 31, 2026 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

But the road to 8-0 hasn’t been entirely smooth.

Miami narrowly escaped North Carolina with a 38-35 victory on Oct. 31, just two weeks after needing double overtime to defeat Florida State. Despite those close calls, the Hurricanes have found ways to remain unbeaten.

Fellow undefeated sides in Utah and UCLA came in at No. 3 and No. 8 respectively in the initial ranking.

While the Hurricanes CFP ranking matched its AP ranking, there was plenty of discrepancy for other teams.

Miami’s biggest test of the season awaits Saturday when the Canes travel to South Bend to face No. 4 ranked Notre Dame in a matchup with major playoff implications.

In the CFP ranking, Notre Dame came in at No.11, a seven spot decrease from its AP ranking.

The two historic rivals will meet in a highly anticipated showdown that could reshape the national championship picture.

A victory over the Fighting Irish would strengthen Miami’s case for remaining No. 1, while a loss could jeopardize its position and shake up the playoff rankings.

Following Notre Dame, the Hurricanes will close out their regular season against Duke, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

Miami currently holds a projected 98% chance of reaching the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, but the Hurricanes still have three conference opponents standing between them and a potential appearance.

The committee will continue releasing updated rankings throughout November before unveiling the final 12-team playoff bracket on Sunday, Dec. 6.

For Miami, earning the initial No. 1 ranking is another milestone in an already remarkable season. But with its toughest tests still ahead, the Canes have plenty left to prove.