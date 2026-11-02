The real Gameday competition: UM’s frat tailgates

Every game day, University of Miami students have plenty of options for where to go before kickoff. On-campus fraternities host numerous tailgates where students go to pregame.

But with limited time – since tailgates often end two hours before the game – students must choose before their time is up – but which one will they choose?

Since this was the most important game of the season, and the one that made UM football No.1 in the country, expectations were high.

So, which tailgate stood out this weekend before the FSU vs. Miami game?

1.⁠ ΣΑΕ x ΘΧ at 3:30 p.m. SAE and Theta Chi’s party, photographed by Victoria Cohen.

Given the turnout there seemed to be a consensus that SAE and Theta Chi hosted the best party.

Lately, everyone’s been loving Theta Chi’s DJ. Even though they don’t have a house on campus, many students follow wherever they are, knowing they’re guaranteed a good time.

The only downside was heat inside a crowded tent, which made many students leave for less packed tailgates.

2.⁠ ΑΕΠ at 2:20 p.m. Aepi’s party, photographed by Victoria Cohen.

Aepi managed to set themselves apart from the rest by adding smoke-filled bubbles.

There was a high turnout, and students were awed by the bubbles floating through the air, chasing and trying to pop them. It was fun to see college students running around to catch them.

Another highlight for Aepi was the cleanliness of its restrooms and the ample supply of toilet paper rolls. SAE could take note of this!

3.⁠ ΠΚΑ at 2:00 p.m. Pike on gameday, photographed by Victoria Cohen.

Although this photo was taken early in the day, there were plenty of people at Pike. According to some students, Pike is the most difficult tailgate to get into, but entry was quick and the house was packed.

“They had good music and even better [drinks].” Said senior, Mary Pacheco,

They were the ones who most closely respected the rules, checking everyone’s Cane Card and handing out 21+ wristbands as needed.

4.⁠ ΣΧ at 3:00 p.m. Sig Chi’s tailgate via Victoria Cohen.

At Sig Chi a lot of students were actually dancing and enjoying themselves.

Its set up stood up the most, with many students commenting on the “F*** FSU” banner displayed at the DJ booth. The frat also sold hot dogs, a detail that a lot of students appreciated.

5.⁠ ZBT at 3:50 p.m. ZBT’s gameday tent, contributed by Victoria Cohen.

ZBT was surprisingly crowded, with a notably large tent.

A big plus at their tailgate was the amount of fans around the tents, crucial for Florida weather.

Senior Elisabetta Scorza said, “They were also serving snow cones.”

6.⁠ ΑΣΦ at 3:50 p.m. Asig, photographed by Victoria Cohen.

Unfortunately for Asig, the tailgate shut down early. While the photo may not accurately represent the event, it shows what it looked like before 4 p.m while other frats were still going.

Their tent was noticeably smaller than the rest of the fraternities, but it was just as lively.

7.⁠ ΛΧΑ at 2:00 p.m. Lambda, photographed by Victoria Cohen.

Lambda’s tailgate was either empty or it got shut down too early. Around 2 p.m., there was no music, people or tent at the frat house.

For this list to be useful, it’s important to note that it was raining at the start of the day. Also, many students attended iii points, an EDM festival held that same day.

The time of day impacts how much fun can be had at each tailgate.