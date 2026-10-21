Delving into the waters of “Treasure Island”

In the first of four plays this semester, theater arts students turned the on-campus theater into a ship bound for adventure and “Treasure Island.”

Jerry Herman Theater almost sold out on Sept. 24, the show’s opening night.

Every year, the theater department blows away its crowd with shows that mix humor and tragedy well enough to pull at your heartstrings. “Treasure Island,” the story of a mother and her son who follow a mysterious map in the hope of finding a treasure that will save them from bankruptcy, is no exception.

Ruth (Gianna Dicks) and Jim (Collin Nolt) put on a performance that makes you forget they are not actually related, with a balance that makes them deserving of their place in the spotlight.

Credit has to go to the rest of the cast as well. Long John Silver (Ryan Parody) carried himself with an ease that made you believe he had experience with missing a leg. And Captain Margaret Pew (Valerie Golobic) was equally intimidating as she was hilarious.

Humor was at the center of the play. Captain Pew’s crew carried most of the funny moments in the show, making the first act fly by. Gentle Mary (Jessica Wendt) sticks out in particular. Her mannerisms and line delivery landed better than Ursula (Jessi Ryan Kaplan), the obvious comedic relief.

What stole the show, however, were the fencing scenes. Near the end of the first act, there is an all-out brawl. Every part of the stage is filled with action and despite how chaotic it seems, there is a rhythm to it. The audience is not overwhelmed — they are entranced.

The choice to have the stage at the center of the theater is interesting. Coupled with the sound design, it creates an immersive atmosphere. The characters become close enough for the audience to touch.

Despite the incredible acting and showy costumes, courtesy of Michiko Kitayama Skinner on the UM faculty, the story itself fell flat at the end. The ending is rushed, leaving unresolved plot beats in favor of delivering a not-subtle “women are strong” message.

Both villains, Captain Pew and the predictable plot twist traitor are defeated in the space of 20 minutes. What are meant to be the most exciting reveals of the story are delivered with exposition-heavy dialogue. The audience is left with an unsatisfactory musical montage.

Better pacing and transitions between the acts are needed to properly carry the momentum from act one. Otherwise, talented actors are sidelined by an anticlimactic ending.

“Treasure Island” invites people onto a treasure hunt where the real gold is the actors’ talent. By the end, as Ruth and Jim become a mother-son pirate duo, the audience wants to become part of their crew as well.

Rating: 3/5