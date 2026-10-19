Miami volleyball six-match winning streak snapped against No. 2 Pittsburgh

After a six-match winning streak, including their latest win over No. 5 SMU, the Miami Hurricanes volleyball team fell short against the No. 2 Pitt Panthers on Sunday at Victory Heights Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Canes were on the road again for this match, with only one day of rest to get ready for the Panthers. Despite the loss, Ruth Martinez had 10 kills, while Asia Harvey added seven kills.

Ariana Rodriguez recorded 26 assists and two service aces to add to her career record.

The first set started with a kill from Martinez, but not long after, the Panthers answered with 15 straight points, putting UM in a nine-point hole. Martinez answered back with another three kills, followed by Denitsa Angelova, who had two kills and two blocks.

However, that wasn’t enough for the Canes to win the set, as Pitt allowed them only six more points after the timeout and were able to seal the win, 25-12.

The second set started great for Miami, led by two points from Rodriguez, along with one block from Lal Akin and another from Martinez. Down 6-4, the Panthers scored back-to-back points to tie the game and nine straight to give Pitt a 13-6 lead.

After a media timeout, Pitt scored another two points, but UM was able to gain some momentum from the Panthers’ mistakes, scoring a few more points. However, the Pitt remained in control for the rest of the set and allowed Miami to score only three more points before winning the second set, 25-15.

At halftime, Panthers fans were cheering for their team and hoping they would win the match in the third set. Their wishes came true.

The third set started very strong for the Panthers, who took a 5-1 lead, but the Canes were ready to fight back and add some points to the scoreboard. Martinez recorded another kill to tie the set at 12-12. Another block by Rodriguez followed by one from Akin helped Miami continue to compete.

The Panthers then called a timeout, and from there, both teams kept going back and forth until the set was tied again at 24-24.

After a media timeout, Pitt came back and scored three of the next four points to win the set, 27-25.

This was the most competitive set of the match, but the Canes fell short at the end as the Panthers took the win.

The Hurricanes will return home next weekend to take on Notre Dame on Oct. 23 and Louisville on Oct. 25.