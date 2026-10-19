Miami scores twice in four minutes to power past Iona 3-1

Miami women’s soccer (9-3-2, 3-2-1 ACC) rolled past Iona 3-1, securing its first home win since Sept. 11.

Miami entered the match with eight wins — its highest total since 2016 — coming off a draw against No. 4 Wake Forest, the first of three ranked opponents on their schedule.

Iona (5-7-2, 2-5-1 MAAC) entered Cobb Stadium after losing four of its previous five matches and getting outscored 14-5 during that stretch.

The match remained scoreless for nearly the entire first half until UM freshman Carlie Wysocki broke the deadlock.

Senior midfielder Maddie Landers fired a shot that Iona’s Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn blocked. The Gaels failed to clear the ball, leaving Wysocki with a golden opportunity in front of goal.

Wysocki capitalized, firing a shot from 24 yards out over the goalkeeper’s head and into the bottom right corner for her first goal of the season.

The freshman has become a regular presence in head coach Ken Masuhr’s lineup, appearing in all 13 matches and starting nine.

Iona entered the locker room trailing by one, but the Gaels wasted little time responding in the second half, leveling the score just two minutes after the break.

A Miami foul just outside the 18-yard box set up a dangerous free kick for Iona. Marissa Graziano blasted a shot on goal, catching Miami goalkeeper Avarie Gonzalez off guard.

Gonzalez parried the shot, but freshman Natalia Arrango pounced on the rebound and fired from three yards out to tie the match at 1.

Miami reclaimed the lead in the 74th minute after Kambryl Armstrong darted past an Iona defender and drove toward the end line.

Armstrong lofted a cross into the box, where Cisel Akguel made a well-timed run and poked the ball past the goalkeeper with her left foot from 6 yards out.

The goal marked Akguel’s second of the season and gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead.

Miami wasn’t finished. Just four minutes later, the Hurricanes struck again.

A lofted through ball down the right sideline found Maddie Sadusky near the edge of the box. Sadusky laid it off to Kambryl Armstrong, who unleashed a thunderous strike into the top left corner.

The emphatic finish marked Armstrong’s third goal of the season and sealed Miami’s 3-1 victory.

Miami now turns its attention to the final stretch of the regular season, with all four remaining matches coming against ACC opponents.

The Hurricanes will host Boston College at 8 p.m. Oct. 23, with the match streamed on ACCNX.