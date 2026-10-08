Fall fashion at the University of Miami

Trench coats, knee-high boots and hats might come to mind when you think of fall fashion. But for students at the University of Miami, autumn isn’t accompanied by chilly weather. So, the big question lingers: What do UM students wear in the fall?

Freshman Adrianna Buford has appreciated fashion since middle school. During the COVID-19 quarantine, she found her own style.

For this upcoming fall, Adrianna is excited to see more cute shoes and brown boots walking the U. She has already noticed some girls wearing UGG boots to welcome the cooler weather, which she thinks is “super cute.”

Adrianna says finding the right outfit for a Florida fall is “about a balance.”

“I feel like I can wear pants and a tank top, or I can wear a long-sleeve and a skirt,” says Adrianna. “I can’t do the full sweater and pants thing, but I feel like it’s pretty manageable to wear pants even though it is hot here.”

What inspires Adrianna to dress up is the theory of dressing well to feel adequate and capable.

“I feel like when I put on an outfit that I like, and I’m able to look in the mirror and feel like I look presentable and, you know, just ready for the day, it makes me want to take on more,” she says.

Adrianna goes on to claim that school is an opportunity for her to display her style. Her self-proclaimed “shabby-chic” look is one way she shines among her peers. Her favorite fashion trend is lace patterns and silk — both of which might be seen more in the UM fall.

However, fashion styles differ from person to person, and other students have other preferences as to what they want to see on the UM’s green lawn runway.

Freshman Aliette Vazquez loves to accentuate her outfits with jewelry. She likes to make her style casual but fun.

Aliette predicts that this fall, many students will display stylish sweaters.

“[Miami] has the cutest mock neck sweaters,” states Aliette. “I can’t wait to see everyone do that with their little shorts.”

She also pointed out that some people have already begun wearing sweatpants and quarter-zips, a fashionable contrast to accommodate the sunny Miami with the fall mentality.

Some advice that Aliette and Adrianna have for UM students to thrive fashionably during this next season is to be aware of the weather here and to go thrifting — a more affordable way for students to find the multiple brands and styles used by Miami residents.

Focus more on texture than intense layers and choose some autumnal colors and tones for your clothes, like brown, purple, red, orange and yellow. Most of all, embrace the Miami fall.