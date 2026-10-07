REVIEW: It’s Murph’s full shift at Factory Town

“I’m in the prime of my life.” (High and I Like it – It’s Murph)

On Saturday, Sept.19, DJ It’s Murph performed at a jam-packed Factory Town.

And from 2 to 6 a.m., the crowd felt as though they, too, were in their lives’ prime.

His set can be described as nothing short of euphoric.

The performance, which followed electronic artists Westend and Close Friends, brought Miami into a different plane of existence for four hours.

Hits such as “Food for the Soul” and “High and I Like It” were played, as well as remixes of popular songs like The Black Eyed Peas’s “Just Can’t Get Enough” and The Spice Girls’ “Wannabe.”

Accompanying It’s Murph’s captivating music were stellar visual displays.

Lasers of varying colors washed over the crowd, beams of light shot into the sky and intricate graphics littered the large screen behind him. He even incorporated a unique walk-out song.

Not to mention, the crowd’s energy was infectious. Not a single person was standing still.

College students, adults, locals and visitors all united to witness It’s Murph.

What was most striking, however, was the way the crowd interacted. In a modern concert setting, the audience is littered with raised phone screens.

The majority of fans seek to capture the perfect song clips on camera, with others’ views obscured by the white flash of recording videos.

While raised iPhones could still be glimpsed throughout the set, their prevalence was significantly low. Instead, the sea of fans at Factory Town absorbed the music. The atmosphere was truly electric.

A cascade of dancing, singing and laughter radiated throughout the crowded pit.

Sunglasses shaded tired eyes from the dazzling beams of lasers.

Whether you were in the heart of the pit or the outskirts of the venue, it was as if life didn’t exist beyond the walls of Factory Town.

Being anywhere but in the moment would be a feat in itself.

Even if you didn’t recognize the tracks being played, the rave atmosphere was unlike any other.

It’s unifying.

The bustling shoulders, cluttered spaces and sweaty bodies are minor inconveniences when experiencing a set like It’s Murph’s.

Even the timing of the set (which was past most people’s bedtimes) did not hinder the audience’s enjoyment.

The overwhelming euphoria of the performance truly felt like “Food for the Soul,” earning a 5-star rating for his Factory Town takeover.