Bill Cosford Cinema wins Best Art House Cinema of Miami

On June 17 this year, the Miami New Times announced in its Best of Miami 2026 Edition that the Bill Cosford Cinema had been named the Best Art House Cinema of Miami.

The cinema’s Manager and University of Miami Adjunct Professor Rene Rodriguez was surprised upon hearing this news. There are many other theaters in Miami that are bigger and more frequented, and therefore may gain more awards and visibility. This year, however, the Cosford Cinema took home the trophy.

With a single 70-square-foot, 35mm screen, the theater is open to all UM students, as well as Miami residents.

Contributed by Catharina Bomfin

“I always try to give [the movies that are screened at the cinema] an educational slant, because it’s a university, right?” says Rodriguez. “Our mission is to showcase cinema from around the world and showcase new and current cinema.”

The nonprofit cinema screens a variety of movies, allowing audiences to watch films that are more unconventional, such as international movies, documentaries and classic films.

Through movies, people can learn about different topics and cultures. Students can apply their academic views to film, treating it as a way of studying the world and its surroundings. Fortunately, studying film is accessible to college students who attend the Cosford Cinema, since they can get free admission.

“And of course, any college student — any college student, not just UM students — gets [admission] for free, no matter whether we’re charging or not,” states Rodriguez. “For the students, it’s like one of the best perks on campus.”

The theater, located on the second floor of the UM’s Dooly Memorial Building, has hosted incredible events that united UM students and Miami residents, such as the movie screening of “Project Hail Mary” and a Q&A with the directors of the film, Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Even though the Bill Cosford Cinema has wonderful features, it still has hurdles to overcome. Rodriguez mentioned that it’s normally hard to find the cinema on a first try, as its location is a bit hidden in the Dooly Memorial Building. He advises visiting the theater before a screening so audiences aren’t lost on the day of a movie.

Since the 1950s, the Bill Cosford Cinema has been integral to the Miami community. Now serving students and residents alike, the longest-running art house cinema in Miami continues its purpose to entertain and educate people through film.

“The Cosford has character,” Rodriguez highlighted.

So make sure to visit the Best Art House Cinema of Miami, and don’t miss the upcoming screenings at the Cosford, like the Miccosukee Indigenous Film Festival happening from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12.