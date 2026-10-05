Serlenga’s 43rd minute goal lifts Miami soccer to 1-0 victory over Pitt

The Miami Hurricanes defeated Pittsburgh 1-0 Saturday night on the road, with junior Allie Serlenga scoring her first goal of the season.

Miami headed into this game with a 2-0-2 record in conference, while Pittsburgh entered with a 0-3-1 record in conference looking for its first victory.

Both teams were looking for a win to get back on track as the Hurricanes came off a high-scoring 3-2 loss against Clemson and the Panthers drew against Duke.

Miami and Pitt remained scoreless for most of the first half until the 43rd minute. Ciara Alarcon fired a free kick from the left side of the 18-yard box that landed near the left post.

Serlenga got a foot on the ball and redirected it past the goalkeeper to give the Hurricanes the lead late in the first half.

After that goal, Miami took a 1-0 lead into halftime, with the Panthers holding a 4-3 shot advantage.

Pittsburgh was relentlessly looking for an equalizer in the second half, but Hurricanes goalkeeper Atlee Olofson recorded two key saves to preserve Miami’s lead.

The Hurricanes’ defense held on throughout the second half despite facing seven shots.

Despite being outshot 11-6 and trailing 3-1 in shots on target, Miami was able to earn a hard-fought road victory. Pittsburgh also held an 8-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Olofson finished with a clean sheet and three saves for the Hurricanes.

With the win, Miami (8-3-1, 3-0-2 ACC) earns its third conference win of the season. Pittsburgh (6-5-2, 0-4-1 ACC) remains winless in conference play.

Miami will look to build on the victory Saturday, Oct. 10, when the Canes return home to host Wake Forest at Cobb Field for their sixth ACC match of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be aired on ACCNX.