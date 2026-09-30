Hurricane Huddle (9/23 – 9/30): Mensah keeps rewriting the record book as volleyball and soccer split tight ones

Miami Athletic’s week swung between a signature performance and two matches that got away, with Darian Mensah delivering more history at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here’s the latest edition of the Hurricane Huddle (9/23-9/30):

Sept. 23 – Hurricanes Volleyball falls to Florida State in five-set ACC opener

Miami lost a tightly contested match against Florida State in its first conference appearance of the season in a 3-2 loss.

Denitsa Angelova, a freshman for the team, recorded the most kills and blocks for the team, with 11 kills and five blocks, respectively.

Gaby Arroyo, Sonja Danilovic, and Ariana Rodriguez all ended up with double-digit digs each.

Sept. 24 – Hurricanes Soccer falls to Clemson, 3-2

Miami led 2-1 at halftime on goals from Crosby Nicholson and Teegan Melenhorst but couldn’t see out the win. Clemson answered with second-half goals from Natalie Brooks and Taylor Leib to complete the comeback at Cobb Stadium.

The loss snapped Miami’s two-game ACC winning streak and dropped the Hurricanes to 7-3-1 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

Sept. 26 – Hurricanes rout Central Michigan, 52-3

Miami’s Family Weekend crowd at Hard Rock Stadium got a show, as Mensah threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth, becoming the first Miami player in 30 seasons to do both in the same half. He finished 23 of 27 for 338 yards as the Hurricanes improved to 4-0 and rose to No. 4 in both major polls.

Malachi Toney caught six passes for 120 yards and a score, while Cooper Barkate and Daylyn Upshaw also reached the end zone.

Mensah is now completing 88.7 percent of his passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns without an interception this season.

The game also served as Miami’s UHealth Cancer Awareness Game.

Sept. 27 – Hurricanes Volleyball sweeps Florida State for first ACC win

Miami closed its series with Florida State by sweeping the Seminoles 27-25, 25-20, 25-23 at Freeman Indoor Stadium, erasing an eight-point deficit in the third set to close it out.

Ruth Martinez led the way with 15 kills, Rodriguez added 33 assists, and Angelova served three aces to go with five blocks.

The win moved Miami to 3-8 overall and 1-1 in ACC play.

Ava Stroshane, Staff Photographer // Facing pressure from FSU blockers, sophomore outside hitter Asia Harvey jumps up for a kill on Sept. 27, 2026 in the Freeman Indoor Stadium at the Knight Sports Complex

Upcoming:

Oct. 2 – Hurricanes Volleyball hosts Wake Forest

UM continues a five-match home stand Friday at Freeman Indoor Stadium.

First serve is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Oct. 3 – Hurricanes Soccer at Pittsburgh

Miami looks to regroup against a Pittsburgh team that’s winless in ACC play at 0-3.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Oct. 3 – Hurricanes at Clemson

No. 4 Miami faces its toughest test yet against Clemson (3-1, 2-0 ACC) in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.