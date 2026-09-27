New Starbucks fall menu

Starbucks has unveiled this year’s fall menu, featuring the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha, Pumpkin Spice Chai, Iced Banana Bread Latte and a few new additions.

To make it easy, the top three favorite drinks this fall were reviewed based on popularity, taste and experience. The drinks included the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha and Pumpkin Spice Chai.

The Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai is topped with pumpkin cold foam. The first sip delivers that rich, classic pumpkin pie hit. The pumpkin cold foam gives it a nice, velvety flavor, and the cinnamon taste isn’t as prominent as the Pumpkin Spice Latte. It’s definitely one of my favorite drinks this fall. It earns a 9.5/10, only because it’s a bit sweet. Ordering it with only two pumps of pumpkin chai syrup and oat milk is recommended.

The Pumpkin Cream Matcha is topped with pumpkin cold foam. It’s the perfect mix for anyone who loves matcha and pumpkin. The earthy taste of the matcha mixed with the sweet and creamy pumpkin cold foam creates the perfect balance.

The matcha is earthy, classy and gives an energy boost with the calming L-theanine effect. No further explanation needed. It earns a 10/10 and pairs well with oat milk.

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai (left), Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha (right), and a Pumpkin muffin (middle) // Courtesy of Olivia Attalla

For non-coffee drinkers, Starbucks offers the Pumpkin Spice Chai. The drink is a great option for chai tea fans, and the pumpkin syrup adds an extra fall flavor. Unfortunately, the flavor was overwhelmingly sweet.

The chai’s mellow flavor was enjoyable, but the pumpkin syrup overpowered it, making it less enjoyable than the other two drinks. It earns a 6/10. Ordering it with one pump of pumpkin syrup is recommended to give it a nice fall flavor without making it too sweet.

But the pumpkin muffin made up for it. The pumpkin muffin was the perfect treat at the end. It tastes like an orange cake and carrot cake mixed together and gives that pumpkin taste.

Really good, not too sweet and the cream cheese in the middle was perfect. That was an 11/10 on the list.

With so many fall flavors to choose from, the real question is: Which one is making the top of your fall drink list? Pumpkin Cream Chai, Pumpkin Cream Matcha or Pumpkin Spice Chai?